Delphine Okoronkwo: Makeup Should Enhance Not Overshadow Natural Beauty

Delphine Okoronkwo is the CEO of the renowned ‘Bare To Beauty’ make up brand. Meeting Delphine in person is coming across a woman blessed with rare beauty, but her intelligence and calm personality show how hardwork and talent have kept her growing in the Nigerian beauty industry. Her good looks brought her into the beauty world as a model. Then, growing up into a woman, who loves to hold her own, she got a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology from Igbinedion University. Okoronkwo is one of the few, who being in the beauty industry has inspired to make a difference for women. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Delphine speaks about playing safe when choosing beauty products tagged ‘organic’.

You left behind a promising 9-to-5 career, as an Executive assistant to a Group Managing Director of a multinational company to pursue your passion for beauty and establish your own business. Was it an easy decision to make? How did you manage the challenges of transitioning to entrepreneurship?

Leaving my 9-to-5 job was not an easy decision because I was stepping away from stability and comfort into an unpredictable world. However, I knew I had a vision that needed to be brought to life. Transitioning to entrepreneurship came with many challenges, like securing funding, building a team, and convincing others to believe in my brand. I had to learn how to manage risks, trust my instincts, and stay resilient even when things didn’t go as planned. Passion helped me push through but discipline, a solid support system, and strategic planning made the journey possible.

Your passion for beauty is evident. Can you tell us the story behind it? Was it something you grew up with, or was there a significant moment or experience that inspired your interest in skincare and makeup?

I’ve always been passionate about beauty, even from a young age. I was that child who loved playing with make-up and learning about products. I knew very early that one day, I would own a beauty brand and turn it into a global empire. For me, beauty has always been about more than just appearance; it’s about confidence, empowerment, and the joy of self-expression. This vision has stayed with me and continues to drive everything I do.

Looking back on your secondary school days, do you recall any beauty routines or practices you followed then that now make you laugh? How did those early days influence your current approach to beauty?

In secondary school, I was always experimenting with beauty. Whether it was trying out DIY lip glosses or attempting to perfect my eye liner. I even remember using talcum powder as a makeshift setting powder, thinking I was ahead of my time! Looking back, it’s funny but it also reminds me of how my passion for beauty has always been a part of me. Those early days fueled my creativity and confirmed my dream of one day building a beauty empire.

Your brand, Bare To Beauty, has become a name in affordable luxury. What inspired you to create this business? What gap in the beauty industry were you trying to fill, and what does the name ‘Bare To Beauty’ mean to you?

I’ve always wanted to create a brand that celebrates authenticity and empowers women to feel their best without breaking the bank. I noticed a gap in the market for high-quality beauty products that cater to diverse skin tones and are tailored for women in Nigeria and beyond. The name “Bare To Beauty” represents simplicity, authenticity, power, and confidence; values that are at the heart of our brand. It’s about being unapologetically yourself while embracing your natural beauty and enhancing it with services and products you trust. And did we mention Transformation? Hence the name…. It’s like transforming from something that is just beautiful to radiant beauty.

As a makeup professional, what’s your take on the makeup trends in Nigeria? Many Nigerians opt for bold, dramatic looks while others prefer subtle, natural tones. How do you approach clients with preferences that don’t align with your brand’s philosophy?

Nigeria’s make-up scene is vibrant and full of creativity. I love how make-up has become a form of self-expression for so many people. While bold, dramatic looks have their place, I believe make-up should enhance natural beauty, not overshadow it. If a client’s preference doesn’t align with Bare To Beauty’s philosophy, I see it as an opportunity to educate them. We guide clients to find a balance that complements their features and suits the occasion. It’s about helping them feel beautiful, whether they prefer a bold statement or a subtle glow.

Bare To Beauty is growing rapidly. Where are your products currently manufactured, and are there plans to expand into local production in Nigeria?

Right now, our products are manufactured abroad to maintain the high standards our customers expect. However, I’m deeply passionate about supporting local industries. So, we’re working on plans to establish local production in Nigeria. It’s a long-term goal that aligns with my vision of empowering women and creating job opportunities within the beauty sector.

The rise of “organic” skincare and toning products in Nigeria has been remarkable but many of these products lack proper regulation. What’s your opinion on the trend, and what advice would you give consumers about choosing safe and effective products?

The term “organic” has become a buzzword, and unfortunately, not all products labeled as such are truly safe or natural. Many lack proper testing and regulation, which can lead to harmful side effects. I always advise consumers to read ingredient labels, research the brands they buy from, and avoid products that promise instant results. They’re usually too good to be true. Your skin is an investment. So, choose trusted brands that prioritize safety and transparency.

Body enhancement surgeries like BBLs are trending in Nigeria, particularly in cities like Lagos. Are you a fan of this trend? What’s your perspective on women undergoing cosmetic procedures to alter their appearance?

I believe beauty is deeply personal, and every woman has the right to make choices that boost her confidence. If someone opts for body enhancement surgery, it’s important they do it for themselves. Not societal pressure, and consult qualified professionals. That said, I’m a firm believer in self-love and embracing natural beauty. Confidence doesn’t come from how you look; it’s about how you feel inside.

Growing up, did your looks play a significant role in your experiences? Did being beautiful create unique opportunities or challenges for you as a child?

Growing up, I was often complimented on my looks but my parents always emphasized the importance of character, hard work, and education. While beauty might open some doors, I learnt early on that what truly matters is what you bring to the table—your values, skills, and attitude.

There’s a saying that a girl with a beautiful face gets everything she wants. Do you believe that’s true? Have you had personal experiences where your appearance played a role in opportunities you received?

While beauty might get you noticed initially, it’s not enough to sustain meaningful opportunities. I’ve had experiences where people underestimated my capabilities because they assumed I relied on my looks. Those moments only motivated me to prove that my success comes from hard work, determination, and vision.

As a young, hardworking woman, who has built her success independently, what advice do you have for girls who aspire to follow in your footsteps?

Dream big and never let anyone limit your potential. Success requires discipline, resilience, and a willingness to learn. Invest in yourself, stay consistent, and don’t be afraid to take risks. Most importantly, remain authentic. Your unique story is your greatest strength.

Your birthday is coming on February 6th. How do you feel looking back at your journey—doing what you love and building a successful brand? What does this milestone mean to you?

Looking back, I feel a deep sense of gratitude and pride. I’m doing what I love, and every step I take is a reminder of the passion and vision I’ve carried with me since I was young. This milestone is a celebration of growth, resilience, and the ability to dream big and work towards those dreams. I feel fulfilled knowing that I’m creating something impactful that will outlive me.

