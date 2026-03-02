Deloitte West Africa Appoints Olugbenro As CEO-Elect

Deloitte Africa has an‑ nounced the appoint‑ ment of Yomi Olugbenro as CEO-elect for Deloitte West Africa. His appointment takes effect from 1st June 2026. This will come after a transition period with the current CEO, Fatai Folarin, who retires at the end of May 2026.

Commenting on Olugbenro’s appointment, Ruwayda Redfearn, CEO of Deloitte Africa, said: “Yomi’s outstanding leadership and deep understanding of the West African market make him exceptionally well-suited to lead Deloitte West Africa into its next chapter.

His appointment reflects our strong confidence in his vision and ability to steer our organisation to even greater heights. As businesses stand at the untapped edge of AI’s potential, we are committed to fostering innovation and investing in advanced technology platforms.

Under Yomi’s leadership, Deloitte West Africa will work alongside clients to turn ambition into action, supporting them as they seek to embed AI at the heart of their operations and growth. I look forward to collaborating with him as we shape this exciting new chapter together.”

With over 20 years of experience, Olug‑ benro has developed in-depth knowledge in guiding organisations through complex regulatory and economic environments in West Africa. His financial expertise is complemented by several important roles held prior to his current position.

In addition, he has extensive experience across industries such as banking, manufacturing, FMCG, and professional services, and has built a broad network in both the private and public sectors.

Currently, Olugbenro chairs the Board of Tax and Fiscal Policy Management Faculty at the Institute of Chartered Accoun‑ tants of Nigeria. Commenting on his appointment, Olugbenro said: “I am honoured to lead a dynamic team dedicated to serving our clients with excellence.

West Africa is experiencing meaningful economic growth and is poised for technological transformation. I look forward to collaborating with our teams and stakeholders to drive long-term market growth. We will continue to harness the power of AI to drive innovation, deliver insight, and support our clients across our market to transform the future of work.”