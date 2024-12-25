Deloitte: Persistent Inflation In Nigeria, Ghana’ll Stifle Economic Growth

Share

Rising inflation in Nigeria and Ghana will hurt economic growth, Deloitte West Africa has said.

The leading professional services firm, which stated this in its November 2024 Inflation Update, said the high inflation in both countries is making businesses to face higher costs while consumers have cut spending, worsening the ongoing cost of living crisis.

This is coming after headline inflation in Nigeria rose to 34.60 per cent in November from rom 33.88 per cent in October, reflecting a further increase in the cost of goods and services.

Also, inflation in Ghana surged for the third-consecutive month to 23 per cent, driven by rising food prices and election spending. Deloitte warned that Christmas-related spending will spur inflation upwards in December 2024.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) is projecting an average inflation rate of 22.4 per cent for Ghana and 33.2 per cent for Nigeria in 2024.

This is expected to decline to 15.2 per cent and 27.7 per cent in 2025 for Ghana and Nigeria respectively, supported by improved foreign exchange stability, trade policy and base effects.

