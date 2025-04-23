Deloitte: Nigeria, Ghana, Face Upside Risks To Inflation Outlook

Share

Nigeria and Ghana face upside risks to their inflation outlook, largely stemming from the impact of the ongoing global trade war on oil prices, investment inflows and supply chain movement, Deloitte West Africa has said.

According to the firm, the spillover effect of an anticipated rise in global inflation would heighten the cost of living crisis in the two countries through imported inflation.

For Nigeria, it said a higher inflation “will increase pressure on the naira, driven by persistent forex demand and potential capital flight”.

However, the lower global crude oil price will lead to a decline in domestic fuel prices in Ghana and Nigeria. For Ghana, it said: “New US tariffs will spur imported inflation and increase local consumer prices, reigniting inflationary pressure”.

In its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 24.23 per cent in March 2025, from the 23.18 per cent recorded in February 2025.

The NBS report highlights that inflation continues to accelerate, driven largely by increases in the prices of essential food and non-food items. This has further strained the finances of millions of Nigerians.

“On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in March 2025 was 3.90 per cent, which was 1.85 per cent higher than the rate recorded in February 2025 (2.04%).

This means that in March 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level is higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in February 2025,” the NBS stated.

In a recent report, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited said that they expect inflation to maintain a downward trend in the second quarter of this year, which, according to them, will prompt the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to ease monetary policy tightening.

However, the analysts said that while they believe that inflation is likely to head south, an increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) could lead to inflation resuming its upward trend.

The analysts stated: “Nigeria’s inflation stems from deeprooted structural factors rather than just temporary shocks. The relationship between higher petrol prices and inflationary pressure is direct and significant.

The combination of increased PMS price and bad roads could be inflationary as transportation, production and logistics costs increase, causing a costpush inflation.”

