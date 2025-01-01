Deloitte Forecasts Average Inflation Of 11.9% For Ghana In 2025

Share

Professional services firm, Deloitte has forecast a further decline in Ghana’s inflation in 2025, citing a more stable cedi and falling domestic food prices.

According to the leading global firm, inflation will average 11.9 per cent next year. “Ghana’s inflation declined in six of the 11 months so far in 2024, thanks partly to the effect of high interest rates.

As of November 2024, the country’s inflation rate was 23 per cent, a far cry from the government’s year-end target of 15 per cent.

Ghana’s 11-month of 2024 inflation average is 22.85 per cent, down from 2023’s average of 40.28 per cent”, Deloitte West Africa revealed in its “Sneak Preview of 2025” It explained that the “declining trend is projected to continue 2025 at an average of 11.9 per cent.

This is still above the upper band of the Bank of Ghana’s eight per cent +/-2 per cent inflation target”. It added that a more stable cedi, easing domestic food prices and waning supply side pressures would contribute to the projected decline in Ghana’s inflation rate.

The firm pointed out that a sustained deceleration in Ghana’s inflation outlook was positive as this will lead to reduced borrowing costs as the Bank of Ghana (BoG) effects more interest rate cuts.

This will spur increased private sector spending and facilitate business expansions as more credit is made available to the real economy.

“The lingering effects of election spending could limit the anticipated pace of dis – inflation. In addition, the government is likely to implement some new taxes and tariffs, while at the same time increase existing ones, such as water and electricity tariffs,” it stated.

If this happens, Deloitte said business owners will pass on these costs to consumers where the final tax burden typically lies, thus increasing cost of living.

Meanwhile, in a related development, IC Research has predicted that Ghana will return to single digit inflation in the first quarter of 2026. According to the firm, it shifted forward its forecast to quarter one 2026, on the back of the sluggish disinflation and earlier forex pressure.

“We also flag the renewed external policy uncertainty as a risk to exchange rate, energy, and food prices with a pass-through to inflation in 2025.

However, the recent strong appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi will tame the price pressures in December 2024 into early 2025, potentially capping the upside risk,” it stressed.

The Bank of Ghana’s (BoG’s) inflation forecast showed a slightly elevated profile but remains a tad bullish on horizon for single digit.

In the IC Research June 2024 inflation update (Canary in the Coal Mine), it raised its 2024 inflation forecast to between 19.3 per cent and 21.3 per cent as the sluggish disinflation heightened the risk of overshoot on BoG’s initial end-2024 target of 15.0 per cent ± 2.0 per cent.

While the MPC was silent on the updated forecast for end-2024, the Committee revealed a slight elevation in the one-year ahead average inflation to 20.1 per cent against 19.0 per cent at the September MPC meeting.

Ghana’s annual consumer inflation climbed for the third month to 23 per cent in November 2024, the sharpest since May 2024, accelerating from 22.1 per cent in the prior month.

Upward pressure came mostly from food prices (25.9% vs 22.8% in October), especially for staple items like beans and yams

Share

Please follow and like us: