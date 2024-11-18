Deloitte Africa To Host 2024 Financial Crime Symposium

Share

As part of its observance of International Fraud Awareness Week (IFAW), Deloitte Africa has announced that it will be hosting the 2024 Deloitte Africa Financial Crime Symposium.

According to a press release, the symposium which will hold on November 20, 2024 is on the theme “Cryptocurrency and Financial Crime: Navigating the New Frontier of Digital Threats”.

The statement said that the event would feature a session where industry leaders will empower the audience with actionable strategies.

There will also be opportunities for networking where the audience will get to meet industry luminaries, peers and dedicated team to foster synergies against financial crime.

Meanwhile, the Financial Advisory Department of Deloitte Ghana has announced that it will hold a training on Fundamentals of Digital Forensics and e-Discovery from November 27-29, 2024.

According to a statement, the training will focus on the overview of digital forensics, exploring electronic discovery, understanding Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) processes and best practices, insight into mobile device forensics and survey of digital forensic tools and applications.

Legal practitioners, IT Auditors, internal auditors, accountants, finance managers and Cybersecurity professionals, among others, can also attend the training, the statement said.

Commenting, Training Programme Lead and Associate Director, Nii Asafoatse Abbey, said: “Our training programme offers hands on experience in mobile device forensics, forensic tools, data acquisition and preservation techniques to enhance your skills and knowledge in the field.”

He added that experts in this field use specialised techniques to recover deleted files, identify data theft and track unauthorised access, noting that, “these investigations are essential for resolving disputes and supporting local proceedings.

