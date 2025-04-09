Deloitte Africa Member Firms Unite To Celebrate ‘Earth Month 2025’

Share

Member firms of Deloitte Africa, across the continent, are coming together this April 2025 to celebrate Earth Month as part of the firm’s commitment to environmental sustainability, according to a press release.

The statement said: “With a strong focus on climate action, water and waste reduction, and biodiversity, the initiative seeks to empower employees to adopt eco-friendly habits in their daily lives.

“One of the highlights of the celebration was the Leadership Video Launch, where country managers from Deloitte firms across Africa shared their perspectives on making sustainability practical.

This initiative reinforced the importance of integrating sustainability into business and personal choices to drive meaningful change.”

The statement further said that in Ghana, the Country Managing Partner, Daniel Kwadwo Owusu, delivered a strong message on the urgent need to address plastic waste pollution.

He highlighted the detrimental effects of plastic waste on the environment and communities, emphasising that sustainability is not just about grand policies but also about the everyday choices individuals make.

He urged employees to take collective action in fostering a culture of environmental responsibility. Also speaking on the issue, Abena Biney, Deloitte West Africa’s Chief Sustainability Officer stressed the importance of responsible urban planning.

She underscored the need for sustainable building practices to prevent environmental issues such as flooding, reinforcing that sustainability must be at the core of infrastructure development and corporate strategies.

She said: “Be responsible, think of your environment, do your bit today. That’s what we are doing here at Deloitte: Making an impact that matters and being responsible.”

“Through a series of engaging initiatives, Deloitte Africa is inspiring employees to integrate sustainable habits into their professional and personal lives.

By making environmental stewardship a priority, the firm is not only strengthening its sustainability agenda but also setting an example for businesses across the continent,” the statement added.

