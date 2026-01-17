Delisting Of Nigeria By EU, Another Global Validation Of RH Reforms – Lagos APC

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the delisting of Nigeria from the list of “high-risk third-country jurisdictions” for money laundering and terrorism financing by the European Union (EU) is a validation of the renewed hope reforms in the country.

This decisive action, which also affects South Africa, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mozambique, and Tanzania, the party said, is a powerful endorsement of Nigeria’s reform trajectory and a clear affirmation that the country is moving steadily in the right direction.

The spokesman of the party in the state, Mogaji (Hon) Seye Oladejo, said in a statement on Saturday that the development is not accidental, adding that it reflects sustained improvements in Nigeria’s financial governance architecture, strengthened regulatory oversight, enhanced inter-agency coordination, and a renewed commitment to transparency and compliance with global standards.

“It validates the painstaking reforms undertaken by the Federal Government to tighten safeguards, improve enforcement, and align Nigeria with international best practices.

“Beyond symbolism, the implications are profound. Nigeria’s removal from the high-risk list restores confidence among international investors, eases cross-border transactions, reduces compliance burdens for Nigerian businesses, and enhances access to global financial systems.

“It sends an unmistakable signal that Nigeria is open for business-credibly, responsibly, and competitively,” he said.

Oladejo stressed that “for the opposition, this development is inconvenient. It punctures the long-running narrative of demarketing Nigeria abroad and exposes the hollowness of incessant predictions of doom.”

He added that “while some continue to talk the country down, the facts-verified by independent international institutions-tell a different story of progress, discipline, and reform.”

“The Lagos APC commends the Federal Government for its resolve and focus, and urges Nigerians to take pride in this milestone. Governance is a marathon, not a sprint; but each credible validation strengthens confidence and accelerates momentum.

“Nigeria’s global standing is improving, not because of rhetoric, but because of measurable actions and outcomes.

“We call on all stakeholders to rally behind this progress, deepen reforms, and reject the politics of pessimism. The message from Europe is clear: Nigeria is regaining trust, credibility, and respect on the world stage,” he said.