Delighted Oborevwori Drives Through DSC Roundabout, Enerhen Junction Flyovers

Residents, traders and motorists in Effurun and Warri trooped out in jubilation and to pour encomiums on Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, as he drove through the ongoing construction of DSC Roundabout and Enerhen Junction Flyovers and the reconstruction site of a section of the Warri/ Sapele/Benin Road. Showering praises on the governor, who walked through Enerhen Junction, they described him as the people’s governor who is doing wonders in the Warri/Effurun metropolis and other parts of the state.

While assuring Oborevwori of their massive support and votes in 2027, they wished him God’s protection and guidance as he moves Delta State forward. Fielding questions from journalists after the walk through at Enerhen Junction, a clearly elated Oborevwori expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work on the ongoing flyovers and road dualisation projects within the Warri and Effurun metropolis, saying the interventions would significantly ease traffic congestion and improve the quality of life of residents.

Oborevwori said he had appealed to the construction firm, Julius Berger, to ensure temporary use of key sections of the flyovers during the Christmas and New Year festivities to reduce traffic congestion. He acknowledged the difficulties residents had endured for over a year due to the construction works but said that the temporary opening of sections of the flyovers had already brought noticeable relief.

Oborevwori noted that one side of the Enerhen flyover was almost completed and put to temporary use, while both sides of the DSC flyover were also opened to traffic for the festive period, this is to ease the usual gridlock experienced in the area.

Responding to questions on the overall progress of the flyover projects, the governor expressed optimism that the three flyovers and the ongoing road dualisation would be completed during the dry season.

“You can see the work going on. By this dry season, they should be able to complete the three flyovers and the dualisation. Everything is going on well; there is nothing to worry about,” he stressed.