Delicious And Nutritious: Carrot, Apple Puree For Your Little Ones

Ingredients:

Two medium carrots, peeled and chopped

One apple, peeled, cored, and chopped

Breast milk or baby milk, as needed for desired consistency

Preparation:

Steam the carrots until tender, about 10-15 minutes. Steam the apple until soft, about five to 10 minutes.

Blend the steamed carrots and apple until smooth, adding breast milk or baby milk as needed to reach the desired consistency.

Nutritional benefits:

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body, essential for vision and immune function. Apples are a good source of fiber and vitamin C, important for digestion and skin health.

Combining these two fruits provides a wide range of vitamins and minerals necessary for your baby’s growth and development.

Adding breast milk or baby milk:

Including breast milk or baby milk in this recipe not only helps achieve a smoother texture but also adds important nutrients such as protein, calcium, and fats, crucial for your baby’s overall development.

Variations:

Feel free to add a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg for added flavour, or mix in some cooked oats or rice cereal for a heartier meal.

With its simple preparation and nutritious ingredients, this Carrot and Apple Puree is sure to become a favoruite in your baby’s meal rotation.

Remember to always consult with your pediatrician before introducing new foods to your baby’s diet.