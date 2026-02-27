‘Deliberate Investments In ICT, Others Can Boost Nigeria’s Services Exports’

Nigeria needs to expand its services exports and the country can achieve this if it makes “deliberate investments in targeted service export sectors, such as ICT, healthcare, and the creative industries,” analysts at FBNQuest have said.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the balance of payments data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently.

They noted that the data shows that the services component of the current account posted a net surplus of $3.4 billion in Q3 2025, down from $5.8 billion in Q2 2025 and also that the net deficit on the services account widened to –$4.1 billion in Q3 2025 from –$3.7 billion in the previous quarter.

According to the analysts: “This deficit is equivalent to –5.3 per cent of GDP, compared with –5.6 per cent in Q2 ’2025. Consistent with historical patterns, the deficit on the services account continues to highlight the structural weakness in Nigeria’s domestic service capacity and the economy’s dependence on imported services.”

On the expansion in the net deficit on the services account, the analysts said: “The rise in the net deficit on services reflects several modest expansions across various sub-components.

However, the largest contributor was the higher net debit on insurance and pension services, which climbed to $317 m from $201 m in the previous quarter. “That said, travel was the largest contributor to imported services with a net debit of nearly $1.7 billion (41% of total), up from $1.6 billion in the preceding quarter.

“Within travel, personal travel accounted for $1.5 billion, primarily driven by expenses on education ($880 m), health ($208 m), and other travel spending of $371 million. “In contrast, the importation of business-related travel fell to $206 million from $234 million in the previous quarter.

“Transportation was the second-highest contributor of imported services at just over $1.0 billion, up from $975 million in Q2 2025. “A significant portion of the total was driven by air transportation, which took up $773 million.

This figure reflects the limited market share of Nigerian operators in international aviation, despite the high volume of foreign carriers operating in the country. “Other business services, mainly those related to technical, trade, and professional consulting services, also consumed around $870 million, compared with $853 million in the prior quarter.”