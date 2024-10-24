DELFEST 2024: Organisers Unveil Lineup Of Entertainers For Mega Concert

Share

…set to hold in November

Organisers of Delta Festival (Delfest), a three-day showpiece of premium business and entertainment festival, have unveiled line up of entertainers for the mega concert to thrill festival goers from November 22 – 24, 2024 at the Dome Events Centre, Asaba, the Delta State capital.

An amazing mix of old and new entertainers will set the city of Asaba on fire with music and comedy in the three-day cultural-cum-business event designed to enhance socio-economic activities, particularly in enabling youths in the state to benefit from the multiple opportunities that the festival promises to bring to the state.

The maiden edition of DelFest 2024 is a fully packed business-cum-entertainment event that caters for every segment of Delta society. Apart from the music and comedy mega concert, the DelFest Business Summit is a must for business owners across the country that has exciting features that are suitable for the growth of businesses.

This first-of-its-kind business innovative seminar will take place on November 22, 2024 inside The Dome Events Centre, Asaba.

“The festival will serve the dual purpose of bringing together Nigeria’s business leaders to a networking dinner of leading business CEOs, enlightening seminar of excellence in business performance rubrics and exhibition of products and services in the 3-day duration of the festival. All events will be held at The DOME Event Centre, Opanam Road, Asaba from November 22 – 24, 2024.

“Also, the festival will focus on enhancing opportunities for youths who will be trained in the art of filmmaking, innovative tech skills at Delta State Tech Hub and talent hunt for music and others. Delfest is a discovery platform for youth talents for hands-on training with industry experts.

The festival is in partnership with Delta State Ministry of Youth Development where over 450 Delta youths from each of the 25 LGAs will be trained in innovative skills in tech, music and film,” the organisers stated.

“DELFEST 2024 Business Amplify Summit comprises of six business seminar sessions that will be held on various ways to grow businesses and make them profitable for venture capitalists.

The Business Amplify Summit is designed with the aim of helping businessmen and women excel in their various businesses and create more businesses in Delta State.

“Trainers at the seminar include ‘Costumer Service’ with Dr. Maxwell Loko, ‘How to Sell in Nigeria’, ‘Leadership and Management Strategies’ with Dr. Linus Okorie, ‘Business and the Law – Legality in Businesses’ with Rockson Igelige, Esq., ‘Business and Your Health’ and ‘Business and Technology – AI Phenomenon’ with Dr. Koba.”

Delfest 2024 is in collaboration with Delta State Ministries of Trade, Youth Development Ministry of Arts and Tourism and the Office of the Governor to host Nigeria’s corporate industry leaders and film icons at both local and international levels.

According to the founder and Global Festival Director, Mr. Ethemena Raphael Obrike, “Delfest is a business and cultural destination for all businesses that are forward-looking to come and invest in Delta State, the new frontier for business growth.

With vibrant over six million residents in an oil-rich state like Delta, you can’t go wrong on your business investment decision. that’s why we want leading CEOs to look the way of Delta, with Delfest providing the window of opportunity to do so. Delfest is a fine mix of business, entertainment and philanthropy encapsulated in corporate social responsibility.

Our aim is to set up one business at a time and take most of our young people off the streets and criminality. And we can only do that by investing in our youths by providing with modern-day skills required to navigate an increasingly challenging world.

“And that’s why we are calling on socially conscious business owners to participate in the 3-day a 5-in-one Delta Festival (Delfest 2024) programme that includes business dinner for CEOs of businesses, a business seminar that opens new doors to opportunities and ease of doing business, business exhibition of products and services, a music and comedy concert and talent hunt and development.

Talent development is at the heart of Delfest, as a training platform for youths in the critical areas of tech innovation, filmmaking and music production. Already, some philanthropic individuals have begun to show their CSR acumen by signing up to foot the bills of the trainees in the areas of upskilling them for employability and life-long careers.

Wouldn’t you rather jump on board this socially conscious train and help in lifting young ones from crime and criminality? That is what Delfest stands for: giving businesses a human face by giving to society through upskilling young people and helping to harness their innate talents.”

All a business owner needs to do to be part of this historic, power-packed three-day event is get slots for the business dinner with His Excellency the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, grab a seat at the seminar and take up exhibition booths to showcase your products and services.

Other exciting menu of Delfest include raffle tickets to win exciting prizes like a brand new saloon car, household items, plots of land and many more.

Among the youth-based activities include a hunt for talented young people who can sing, rap, dance and perform roles, teaching tech skills at Delta State Innovation Hub, comedy and music performance.

These youth-based activities are complemented by other adult programming that make DelFest a complete and comprehensive life-enhancing project the first of its kind in the state. They include a raffle draw that enables patrons win a car, lands and numerous household items such as electronics of various kinds.

Also awaiting business executives are a high networth business dinner with the Executive Governor of the state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and a highflying business seminar on how to successfully run businesses.

Among the line up of acts to perform at the comedy and music concert include rave-making Odumodu Black and UK-based O’Rael who will supply music while comedy team, led by ace comedians, Ali Baba and Gordons, will also have Frank De Don, First Son, Arinze Baba and Kaduna First Son.

Also, the disc jockey team, led by DJ Humility will have DJs Enigma, Dope Caesar and NollyBee spinning the wheels to entertain the over 100,000 expected festival goers that will include those selling products and canvasing services at the 400-strong exhibition booths at The Dome Event Centre, Opanam Road, Asaba.

“Business leaders and coaches already confirmed for the DelFest Business Summit include IT specialist and founder/CEO of Schoolville (managers of Delta State Innovation Tech Hub, Asaba), Mr Charles Omordia, two medical consultants, Dr. Melvis Idenekpoma and Dr. Njideka Nto, Vice President, Opay Digital Services Ltd, Dr Maxwell Loko, renowned business coach and CEO of GOTNI Leadership Clinic, Dr Linus Okorie, Blockchain expert, Mr Rume Dominic, celebrity fashion designer, Mr Oti Ukpai and UK-trained Intellectual Property (IP) attorney, Mr. Rockson Igelige.

“These renowned business leaders and coaches will take on six interesting and topical issues in the area of ‘Costumer Service’, ‘How to Sell in Nigeria’ , ‘Leadership and Management Strategies’, ‘Business and the Law – Legality in Businesses’, ‘Business and Your Health’ and ‘Business and Technology – The AI (Artificial Intelligence) Phenomenon’.”

Real estate expert PWAN is the lead supporter of DelFest 2024.

