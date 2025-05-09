Delegates Arrive Lagos As Okpe Union Begins 95th Anniversary

Share

Delegates from all seven continents have begun arriving in Lagos ahead of the 95th Founders’ Day Anniversary of the Okpe Union, a historic pan-ethnic organisation committed to promoting Okpe identity, unity, and development.

The celebration, scheduled for May 16, will be hosted at the Okpe House, 65 Moshalashi Street, Obalende, Lagos, and is expected to draw notable leaders, academics, and cultural figures from across Nigeria and the global Okpe diaspora.

In a statement released on Friday, Kingsley Ehensiri Akpederin, General Secretary of the Okpe Union (Worldwide), extended a heartfelt invitation to all Okpe nationals and friends of the Okpe Nation to participate in the milestone celebration.

“The National Leadership of the Okpe Union calls on all Okpe nationals and friends to roll out the drums to mark this historic 95th anniversary of our union—an enduring symbol of unity and shared heritage,” the statement read.

Founded in 1930, the Okpe Union is Nigeria’s oldest registered ethnic union and remains a vital platform for championing Okpe cultural values, language preservation, community development, and national integration.

Preceding the Founders’ Day, the National Executive Council elections of the Union will be held on May 15, 2025, at the Union’s registered national headquarters in Obalende. The elections are expected to usher in new leadership as the organisation looks toward its centennial celebrations.

The union, under the current leadership of Prof. Igho Natufe, reiterated its call for unity, collaboration, and sustained engagement from all Okpe nationals and supporters. The leadership also encouraged participation through virtual platforms for those unable to attend in person.

“This celebration is not only a commemoration of our past but a reawakening of the Okpe spirit—a chance to reaffirm our commitment to the cultural and socioeconomic advancement of our people,” the statement added.

Highlights of the celebration will include traditional dance performances, cultural exhibitions, and a banquet showcasing Okpe culinary heritage. High-profile dignitaries from local, state, and federal government are expected to attend the event, alongside global thought leaders who will engage in policy dialogue on key development challenges affecting Delta State and Nigeria at large.

The 95th anniversary, according to organisers, is a moment of reflection and rededication to the union’s founding ideals, as well as a platform to galvanize support for future development initiatives across the Okpe Nation.

