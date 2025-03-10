Dele Oye to Chair Vanguard Economic Summit

Share

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, is to chair the 2025 Vanguard Economic Summit, with theme, “Economic Hardship: Pathways to Sustainable Recovery.”

The summit in its ninth edition, is scheduled to take place on April 9, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, starting at 10am.

In a formal invitation letter signed by Emeka Anaeto, Group Business Editor of Vanguard Media Limited, Oye who is also chairman of Organised Private Sector of Nigeria, was acknowledged for his contributions to previous editions of the summit.

The Board of Editors of Vanguard Newspapers cited his outstanding delivery as the Keynote Speaker in the 8th edition as a key reason for his selection to chair the forum which has grown into a leading platform for dialogue between the public and private sectors, fostering discussions on economic development strategies for Nigeria.

This year’s event aims to explore policy options that could drive economic recovery and stability amid current challenges. Stakeholders from government, business, and academia are expected to attend, making it a significant gathering for shaping Nigeria’s economic future.

