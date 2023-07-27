Dele Oye: How Nigeria Can Become World’s Leading Outsourcing Destination

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Dele Kelvin Oye, has said Nigeria has the potential to become a leading out- sourcing destination, taking advantage of its large pool of highly educated and talented workforce.

The NACCIMA boss, however, noted that the nation must first take de- liberate steps to confront various challenges that have hindered its progress in the past, including security and political in- stability, poor infrastructure, and limited access to finance, among others.

Oye spoke at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) National Conference on Trade-in- Services in Nigeria, with the theme, “Making Nige- ria a Global Outsourcing Destination,” held at the NEPC Headquarters in