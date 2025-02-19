New Telegraph

February 19, 2025
Dele Odule Reacts To His Alleged Death

Veteran Nollywood actor known for his talented role in Yoruba movie, Dele Odule has expressed his frustration over rumours of his death and alleged arrest.

The movie star who took to his Instagram page to call out bloggers for sharing a photo of him with the caption “RIP”.

He, however, assured his fans and followers that he is alive an healthy, adding that there is nothing wrong with him.

Venting his frustration, Dele Odule wondered why anyone would want him death, describing it as barbaric.

He said; “There’s nothing wrong with me, I am very much alive. I don’t understand why someone would wish me dead. This is barbaric, uncalled for, and not fair.”

He also addressed another false report that claimed he was arrested for child molestation with his handcuffed image.

Odule questioned the motives behind these rumours, saying “For what? What is your problem? Are you alright? Don’t try to bring me down.

If you come at me, you’re coming at God because you are not fighting me but God.”

Despite the challenges, Odule expressed gratitude to fans for their support and concern about his well-being.

He adde; “I love you to bits. Thank you for being there always and for your concern about my well-being. I really appreciate it. God bless you.”

