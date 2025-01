According to him, the saddest moment of his life was when he lost his first child, recounting how the incident came as a big blow to him looking at the circumstances that led to the child’s death.

Speaking further, the 63-year-old actor stated that he accepted the tragedy as the will of God and prayed never to face such a tragedy again.

READ ALSO:

He said; “The saddest moment of my life was when I was told that my first child had died. It was very hard on me.

“It was difficult because of the circumstances surrounding the child’s birth, but no one can question God’s authority. It was such a painful experience that I no longer pray to face something like that again.”