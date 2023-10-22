Dele Momodu Throws Subtle Shades At APC

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Presidential spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the 2023 general election, Dele Momodu on Sunday mocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Taking to his official Instagram page, the veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine posted a drawing of a man having his brain extracted from his head after joining the ruling party.

The post reads, “Welcome to APC, you won’t be needing this.”

It would be recalled that Dele Momodu has been strongly defending PDP’s Presidential candidate, Atiku as he contests Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the President of Nigeria.