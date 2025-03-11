Finally, Dele Momodu Opens Up On Fall Out With Wike

Share

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has finally opened up on his fallout with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine disclosed that his problems began with the former Governor of Rivers State after he showed interest in the presidential elections.

Speaking as a a guest on Honest Bunch, Momodu said Wike did not show interest in standing for the presidential elections however, his actions and how he indulged the media in all he did showed he had an interest in standing for the presidential election.

READ ALSO

Momodu noted that he decided to make his intentions of running for the presidential elections known to Wike after he had spoken to a number of their supporters.

He added that he wanted to liaise with Wike because they knew he wouldn’t get enough votes from the North.

Dele revealed that Wike, however, turned his back on him and made some funny comments about him during several television interviews.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

