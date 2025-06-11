Dele Momodu Reacts To Tinubu Calling Nigerians Busybodies

Share

Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday criticized President Tinubu for referring to some Nigerians as busybodies.

New Telegraph recalls on Tuesday, June 10 Tinubu, urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, not to be distracted by “busybodies and naysayers” but to focus on his mandate to transform the nation’s capital.

However, speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Dele Momodu stated that it now looks like Tinubu and Wike are co-leading the country.

He said, “The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has held Lagos since 1999 to date, has not been as audacious as Wike.

“In fact, right now, it’s looking like we have two Presidents in Nigeria.

“Wike can do anything. Yesterday, I listened to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Commander-in-Chief, calling fellow Nigerians busybodies.

“You are calling Nigerians busybodies all because of Wike.”

