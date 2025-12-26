Dele Momodu Questions Tinubu’s Silence After U.S. Military Operation In Nigeria

Veteran journalist and publisher, Dele Momodu, has raised concerns over the whereabouts and response of President Bola Tinubu following reports of a United States–led military operation allegedly carried out on Nigerian soil with the cooperation of the Federal Government.

In a post on Friday, Momodu said Nigerians were informed “from far away USA” about the operation while many were still marking Christmas celebrations, describing the information released as “foggy and brief.”

He questioned why the President, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, had not immediately addressed the nation or returned to Abuja to coordinate the country’s response alongside security chiefs and members of the war cabinet.

“In normal climes, we would have expected our own President to immediately abort his vacation and return to the Presidential Villa in Abuja, surrounded by his war cabinet, and his media team rolling out updates to a usually under-informed nation,” Momodu stated.

While acknowledging the global fight against terrorism, the media personality cautioned against any action that could be interpreted as an abdication of Nigeria’s sovereignty, urging President Tinubu to take visible leadership at what he described as a “crucial and historic moment.”

He appealed to the President to clearly define Nigeria’s position and reassure citizens, stressing that transparency and decisive leadership were essential in matters relating to national security.

Momodu noted further that the country remained in prayers amid the unfolding developments, as Nigerians await official clarification from the Presidency and security authorities on the reported operation.