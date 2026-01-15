Veteran journalist and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Dele Momodu has formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), becoming the latest prominent figure to align with the party months after leaving the opposition party.

The Publisher of Ovation Magazine on Thursday announced his decision in Benin City, Edo State, where he also addressed speculation surrounding his political ambitions.

Speaking on his defection, Momodu clarified that he has no intention of contesting for either a senatorial or governorship position in his home state of Edo State.

This is as he said that his mission to joined the ADC is to rescue Nigeria from one-party dominance.

“People have asked me, ‘What do you want? Do you want to be governor or senator?’ No,” he said. “I just want to promote the best interests of our people.”

READ ALSO:

“It is hard to imagine the pride I feel at this moment as I undertake my self-led event in DC to pick up the membership card of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) the new opposition coalition in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation. This is only the first and most important leg of this political journey.”

“My mission in politics is to join hands of fellowship with citizens of like minds to rescue, recover, and reset Nigeria. Nigeria must be rescued from a one-party state and one parliament,” Momodu said.

Speaking on his reconnection with his ancestral roots, Dele Momodu said it took him decades to trace his origins and fully return home.

“It took me a long time, over 30 years, before I could discover my ancestral home.

“Let me thank one of my fathers who is present here today, Senator Isa Raymond. From the very first day he met me, he adopted me as a child. When I came home for the first time, he coordinated everything.”

Momodu further explained that his decision to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was motivated by a desire to contribute meaningfully to Edo State’s political growth and to place the welfare of the people at the centre of governance.

“It took me over 50 years you won’t believe it of excruciating hard work and meticulous planning to plant roots for my modest income in the United States.

“Today, nobody can say I have no roots in the United States. But today, I am standing before you as I firmly reintegrate myself into the political process of my state,” he said.