Dele Momodu Moved To Tears Over Message Sent By T.B Joshua’s Daughter

The chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and renowned Nigerian journalist, Dele Momodu has revealed how he became upset after reading a note from the daughter of late Nigerian preacher T.B Joshua, Promise.

Dele Momodu who spoke on Saturday expressed happiness that God has continued to bless T.B. Joshua’s family following his passing in a post shared on his verified Instagram page.

In the message according to Momodu, Promised disclosed that she just bagged a second Master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

She further expressed appreciation to Dele Momodu for his support, adding she has made a remarkable achievement within three years.

The post read: “See how God continues to bless the family of a very kindhearted man, prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua. I was in tears of joy as I read the message from PROMISE, the daughter of the man of God this morning:

“Good morning Sir,

“I hope you’re having an absolutely splendid weekend so far!

“I am thrilled to share that I have just bagged my second Master’s Degree from the London School of Economics (LSE). It’s a remarkable achievement to bag 2 masters within just 3 years.

“I am grateful for your support sir and I wanted to share some pictures from the special day with you!” – PROMISE

“Congratulations to PROPHETESS EVELYN T. B. JOSHUA and the entire family…”

