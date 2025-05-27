Dele Momodu Hails Tinubu For Halting FCT Property Sealing

Share

People’s Democratic Party (PDP)chieftain, Dele Momodu, on Tuesday commended President Bola Tinubu for halting the sealing of properties in Abuja over unpaid ground rent.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA), under the supervision of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, had on Monday, May 26, sealed several business premises in Abuja, due to unpaid ground rents.

However, following widespread public criticism, President Tinubu ordered a temporary suspension of the enforcement, giving all defaulters a 14-day grace period to settle their debts.

Reacting on his social media page, Momodu praised Tinubu for stepping in and described the decision as a significant check on what he called Wike’s excesses.

Momodu criticised Wike’s approach as vindictive and disruptive, accusing the FCT Minister of wielding power as though he were not answerable to anyone.

The PDP stalwart also used the opportunity to call on Tinubu to rein in Wike’s political activities in Rivers State, where Wike has been locked in a prolonged power struggle with Governor Sim Fubara.

‘’THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TINUBU, Your Excellency, good evening, sir. I have just read the news here in America that you have stepped into the matter of your cantankerous Minister of FCT, MR NYESOM WIKE who sealed the National Secretariat of the PDP, the biggest rival of your ruling party, APC, and properties of other defaulters in Abuja earlier today.

“While no one should condone non-compliance of government obligations, government must always restrain itself from vindictive outbursts such as that of Nigeria’s most querulous politician who I’m sure is fast becoming a liability to your government. The decision to stop Wike today achieved several points in your favour.

“We used to think we have two presidents in Nigeria, TINUBU and WIKE. Now, we know WIKE has a boss who can checkmate his excesses. How I wished you had stopped his reckless disruption and distraction of the SIM FUBARA government in Rivers State and saved the hapless people from this unfortunate contraption called emergency rule.

“Nigerians are currently going through so much hardship and pain, and you need to rescue them from WIKE’s additional burden and insults. WIKE’s assignments are far smaller than that of Minister DAVE UMAHI, yet the man is so humble while WIKE subjects Nigerians to his tautological press conferences as if he’s running his own Federal government and not under anyone’s control.

“Sir, there can’t be two captains in one ship, and I hope WIKE got that message loud and clear from your powerful intervention today.”

