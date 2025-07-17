Dele Momodu Dumps PDP, Joins ADC

Publisher of Ovation International, Chief Dele Momodu on Thursday announced his official resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing what he described as the party’s takeover by anti-democratic forces.

This is contained in a registration letter dated July 17, 2025, and addressed to the PDP Ward 4 Chairman in Ihievbe, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

He disclosed that he would join the opposition coalition floated on the ADC platform to unseat President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Momodu who is also a former presidential aspirant under the PDP expressed gratitude to the ward-level party leadership for their unwavering support throughout the years.

“My reason is clear and direct. Our party has undeniably been seized by antidemocratic elements, both from within and without, in broad daylight.

“It is therefore honorable to relinquish the remains of the party to them while the majority of us earnestly align with the new coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”