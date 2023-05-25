New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
Dele Momodu Congratulates TB Joshua’s Daughter On Graduation From Columbia Varsity

Dele Momodu, the chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the daughter of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, Promise Joshua on her graduation from Columbia University.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Promise Joshua recently earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from a US-based university.

Momodu, who maintain his close relationship with TB Joshua’s family following his relationship with the deceased shared videos and photos of  Miss Joshua during the graduation ceremony on Instagram.

Sharing one of the photos from Promise’s graduation ceremony, the media mogul disclosed she finished her final semester with a 4.08 GPA

“JOY IN THE HOUSE OF PROPHET T. B. JOSHUA,” the Chairman of Ovation Media Group began his post on Thursday.

“Massive congratulations to MS PROMISE JOSHUA, the affable daughter of PROPHET TEMITOPE BALOGUN JOSHUA who graduated from Columbia University, in the City of New York, with a Master’s of Public Administration (MPA).

“She finished her final semester with a 4.08 GPA, which she’s really thankful for. Here are some of the grad pictures from the graduation day!”

