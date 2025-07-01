Dele Momodu Calls Ganduje A Tragic Hero, Warns Akpabio

Veteran journalist and PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu, has reacted to Abdullahi Ganduje’s resignation as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling him a “tragic hero” who took “bullets for President Bola Tinubu.”

Momodu’s comments, which were made in a Facebook post on Tuesday, came amid speculations that Ganduje’s resignation is part of a broader political strategy in preparation for Tinubu’s second term.

Last Friday, Abdullahi Ganduje, the former APC National Chairman, announced his resignation from the position citing health reasons.

However, his departure has sparked discussions within political circles, with many analysts suggesting that his resignation might be a part of the shifting power dynamics within the ruling party as President Bola Tinubu positions himself for a second term in office.

Momodu, in his Facebook post, provided an insightful commentary on the political landscape, warning that no one within Tinubu’s camp is indispensable. He stated that Tinubu’s leadership style had been clear ever since he captured Lagos State and maintained a firm grip on power for over two decades.

“How could anyone have thought Tinubu’s style would ever change after capturing Lagos State, unchallenged, for 26 years?” Momodu wrote, pointing out the fates of several political figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and Governors like Akinwunmi Ambode, who faced political adversity under Tinubu’s watch.

While reflecting on Ganduje’s resignation, Momodu issued a stern warning to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, advising him to be cautious. He suggested that Akpabio’s role in the political landscape could be at risk, as “no one is indispensable” under Tinubu’s leadership.

“On Abdullahi Ganduje, he’s a tragic hero who took bullets for Tinubu. But like it happens to all lackeys, his usefulness has expired,” Momodu remarked. He went on to compare Tinubu’s power structure to the famous political principles of Niccolò Machiavelli, emphasizing that “no one is sacred” in this season of political maneuvering.

Momodu also highlighted the ongoing challenges within the APC, with Ganduje being blamed for the party’s recent woes. One analyst even suggested that Ganduje should have reintegrated former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai into the fold after his humiliating rejection by the National Assembly. However, according to Momodu, Ganduje was well aware of the shifting political winds and chose not to interfere in the matter.

“The PRINCE does not entertain competition. This is the season of MACHIAVELLI. More victims will fall on the battlefield,” Momodu concluded, underscoring the volatile and unpredictable nature of the current political environment..