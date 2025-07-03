Dele Momodu Accuses Tinubu Of Undermining Democracy For Second Term

…..PDP Chieftain Warns Against Destructive Power Play

Veteran journalist and prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of systematically dismantling Nigeria’s democratic foundations in his pursuit of a second term in office.

Speaking during a candid interview on Prime Time, a flagship programme on Arise Television aired on Thursday, Momodu did not mince words in his criticism of the president’s leadership style, describing him as a “smart and powerful man” who manipulates his inner circle to execute personal political agendas.

“He [Tinubu] is using people to do his biddings and will continue to use them,” Momodu stated. “But my message is simple: don’t destroy what you fought hard to build.”

Momodu, known for his long-standing advocacy for democratic values, recalled Tinubu’s early pro-democracy activism and warned that history would not be kind to him if he allowed political ambition to override democratic integrity.

“So what shall it profit you to do two terms, three terms—even if you could live forever and rule Nigeria forever? At the end of the day, your name will enter the book of ignominy,” he warned.

In a pointed rhetorical challenge to the President, the former Ovation International publisher referenced Nigerian political icons such as Obafemi Awolowo, Moshood Abiola, and Nnamdi Azikiwe, highlighting how even these historical figures with formidable intellect and influence were unable to attain the presidency.

“You got what Awolowo couldn’t get. What Abiola couldn’t get. What Azikiwe was chasing. And because you must do the second term by fire or by force, then you will destroy the entire democracy?” Momodu asked.

The comments come amid growing national and international concerns about the Tinubu administration’s handling of dissent, electoral reform, and the independence of democratic institutions.

While the presidency has yet to respond to Momodu’s remarks, political analysts predict that the statement could deepen intra-party tensions and heighten scrutiny of Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.