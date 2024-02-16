Dele Giwa’s Murder: Court Orders AGF To Reopen Case

Barely 39 years after the assassination of renowned journalist, Dele Giwa, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi to re-open the investigation and prosecution of those who murdered media practitioners.

New Telegraph recalls Dele Giwa, the founder of Newswatch Magazine was murdered on October 19, 1986, in his Lagos office through a letter bomb.

Delivering judgment on Friday in a suit against the AGF, Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo held the Chief Law Officer of the Federation is under obligation to prosecute and penalise killers of media practitioners in the country.

Aside from Dele Giwa, the court ordered that the killings of other journalists in the discharge of their lawful duties must be investigated and perpetrators brought to book in line with the provisions of the law.

The Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda, MRA, had dragged the AGF before the court for the enforcement of fundamental rights of media practitioners to safety as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution and African Charters on Human Rights.

Justice Ekwo in the judgment ordered the Federal Government to ensure adequate protection and safety of the lives of journalists as enshrined in sections 33, 39 of the Constitution and Articles 4 and 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

