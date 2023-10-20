Dele Giwa: Council Establishes Secondary School Essay Competition 37 Years After

As a way of immortalizing the late Dele Giwa 37 years after his death. The Etsako Central LGA Chairman,Hon. Solomon Obomighie has established an essay competition among secondary schools in the local government

Late Dele Giwa was a prominent journalist and an illustrious son of Etsako Central, a renowned Editor-In-Chief and Chief Executive of Newswatch Magazine, who made significant contributions to the journalism profession and remains a symbol of integrity and courage in the face of adversity.

He was killed on October 19th,1986, through a parcel bomb.

The Chairman said the late Dele Giwa Secondary School Essay Competition is aimed to celebrate and promote the values that he embodied throughout his career and it will provide a platform for young writers and journalists in the local government to know more about him and express their thoughts on pressing societal issues and showcase their writing skills.

“This competition will not only serve as a tribute to the late Dele Giwa but also foster a nurturing environment for budding writers and journalists to receive recognition and encouragement. It is our hope that through this platform, we will inspire the next generation of journalists to embrace the core principles of truth, transparency, and accountability”, he added.

Hon Obomighie further stated that the late Dele Giwa Secondary School Essay Competition is an initiative that demonstrates his commitment and appreciation to a worthy son of the entire Etsako Central Local Government and a way to promote education, fostering talent, and upholding the legacy of remarkable individuals.

“We will be collaborating with local education authorities, private school owners and professional journalists to make this competition a success and impactful among the young ones.

The Chairman said that the council would give details regarding the essay competition, including eligibility, prizes, and submission guidelines, which he said will be released soon.

He, however, urged all secondary school principals to give a wider awareness to their students in the local government for participation as it will help in widening their writing skills.