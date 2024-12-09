Dele Farotimi Granted ₦50 Million Bail 

Share

A Human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi on Monday, granted bail by the Ekiti State High Court following his arrest over alleged defamation claims.

The court set Farotimi’s bail conditions at ₦50 million with a surety of the same amount, requiring the surety to own a landed property.

Also, the case has been adjourned to January 29, 2025, for further proceedings.

It would be recalled that Farotimi was brought before the court after being arrested by the Ekiti State Police Command for defamation.

The complaint was filed by Chief Afe Babalola, a 95-year-old Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who accused Farotimi of defaming him in his book, Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.

Dele Farotimi’s arrest has ignited national outrage, with civil society organizations and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) condemning the action and demanding his immediate release.

Critics and activists argue that the arrest undermines freedom of speech and sets a dangerous precedent for activism and public discourse in Nigeria.

Farotimi’s case has drawn significant public attention, with widespread calls for justice and legal reform in addressing defamation claims, particularly those involving public figures.

