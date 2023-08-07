Dele-Cole chairs NGE’s maiden Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture today

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has said that the maiden Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture will hold today. The lecture, which holds at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, will have ex-Nigerian Ambassador of Brazil, Dr Patrick Dele-Cole, as Chairman, with veteran journalist and fellow of NGE, Chief Felix Adenaike, as a lecturer.

The lecture, which is supported by the Lagos State Government, will have in attendance Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as Special Guest of Honour and many of Jakande’s contemporaries, associates and children in journalism, including Uncle Sam Amuka, Chairman of Vanguard Newspapers; Chief Segun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State and General Ike Nwachukwu, ex-military governor and Minister of Information, among others.

A press statement earlier issued by NGE President, Eze Anaba and General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said the professional body of editors in Nigeria, instituted the annual lecture as a deliberate programme to nurture a culture of appreciation. “As part of nurturing a culture of appreciation, the NGE is instituting an Annual Lecture in honour of its late pioneer President, Alhaji Jakande, which will interrogate developments affecting the media and society.

“It is both a testament to the cherished service rendered by Alhaji Jakande and an acknowledgement of the importance of having such a dialogue for the overall good of our media and our country, Nigeria. The First Annual Lecture is slated for August 7, 2023, at Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, at 10:00a.m,” the statement stated.