Dele Alake Re-Elected Chairman Of Africa Minerals Strategy Group

Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has been re-elected as Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG), expressing gratitude to his fellow African ministers for the renewed confidence in his leadership.

Alake said he was first elected in 2024 at the Future Minerals Forum, while the renewed mandate was granted during the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the group held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to him, the AMSG has also agreed to adopt a stronger leadership structure that reflects Africa’s diverse regions, stressing that inclusion and balance are critical to the effectiveness of the continental platform.

“The group has agreed on a leadership structure that reflects Africa’s regions, because inclusion and balance matter if we want this platform to work,” Alake said.

He emphasized that his priority remains fostering greater cooperation among African countries to ensure the continent derives real value from its vast mineral resources.

He noted that this requires agreement on basic financial contributions, accountability among member states, and the establishment of a credible budget framework for the group’s operations.

Alake also highlighted that mineral resources alone are insufficient to drive Africa’s economic transformation.

He stressed the need for infrastructure development, aligned policies, and deliberate value addition to unlock sustainable growth.

“Beyond governance, minerals alone won’t transform our economies. We need infrastructure, aligned policies, and deliberate value addition,” he said.