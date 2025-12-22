Delayed Justice: Dust Over CJN’s Push For Virtual Hearing

How to curb prolonged trial, delayed justice, by lawyers

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have responded with a mixture of applause, caution and critical analysis to the call by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, for courts to begin virtual hearing to tackle the problem of delayed justice

Lawyers have weighed in with different opinions into the call made by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, for courts to start virtual hearing of cases in a bid to tackle the persisting problem of delay in justice dispensation.

Justice Kekere-Ekun had last week urged courts across the country to begin virtual hearings as a major strategy for reducing case backlogs and modernizing the justice system.. The CJN made the call at the opening of the 2025/2026 Legal Year of the Federal High Court. Justice Kekere-Ekun’s call came against the backdrop of statistics revealing persistent judicial congestion.

At the event presided over by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, the CJN disclosed that the court alone had 165,905 pending matters as of the closing of the 2024/2025 legal year. Despite the disposal of 16,019 cases, the margin between new filings and resolutions remained stark, with nearly 182,000 active suits on the court’s docket.

“This situation demands that we embrace digital innovation as a core institutional priority. “Traditional courtroom practices alone can no longer sustain the weight of matters pending for adjudication. Virtual hearings, efiling, digital case tracking, and secure record management are indispensable instruments of modern justice delivery”, the CJN said.

The CJN stressed that digital tools including electronic notice boards, online cause lists, and e-case management platforms are not mere technical add-ons, but foundational elements of a justice system capable of meeting contemporary demands. These tools, she said, reduce confusion, eliminate disorderly posting of notices, and provide consistent, credible information to litigants, lawyers and the public.

The aim, as outlined by the CJN, is to institutionalize virtual hearings as part of a broader digital transformation strategy — rather than treating them as temporary measures.. She noted that this vision aligns with ongoing global trends where digital tools augment judicial operations, promote efficiency, and facilitate participation by litigants regardless of location.

Virtual hearing

Judiciary stakeholders, however noted that, the CJN’s call which places court digitisation at the centre of judicial reform, represents a major shift in Nigeria’s approach to dispensation of justice, building on earlier practice directions adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic and other scattered attempts at remote hearings. Meanwhile, beyond the recent Chief Justice of Nigeria’s call for virtual hearings, there have been multiple other calls and initiatives advocating the use of virtual or digital hearings to curb justice delays both in Nigeria and globally.

Virtual hearing enables judges to handle more matters within a shorter period

These calls came from legal stakeholders, judicial bodies, reform advocates, and civil society groups, arguing that digital court processes can improve speed, access, and efficiency in justice delivery For instance, during the COVID-19 pandemic, stakeholders including legal practitioners, advocacy groups, and bar associations urged the judiciary to adopt virtual court hearing infrastructure to avoid a complete shutdown of court operations.

At a stakeholders’ dialogue organized by the Centre for Trade and Business Environment Advocacy and partners, lawyers argued that virtual court hearings offer a unique opportunity to increase the ease of doing business and improve dispute resolution timelines..

Speakers at the conference emphasized that virtual hearings could address systemic delays and extend access to justice, especially for commercial and arbitration matters. They also suggested amending professional and procedural rules to formally allow virtual hearings as part of Nigeria’s legal framework.

Similarly, the National Judicial Council (NJC), the body responsible for judicial conduct and administration, has historically issued guidelines promoting virtual or remote court sittings where appropriate: NJC guidelines encouraged courts and counsel to use virtual sittings for matters that do not require taking evidence, like judgements, rulings, and procedural hearings, to reduce backlog and speed up administration. NJC also allowed, on a trial basis, the virtual taking of evidence as practitioners and judges become more proficient with technology This guidance demonstrates an institutional push within the judiciary for remote mechanisms to tackle delays.

Adoption of virtual hearing

However, beyond calls, practical deployments are happening already. In Lagos State, virtual court proceedings were used to hear the cases of 234 inmates remotely with lawyers lauding the system for reducing logistical delays and enabling access to justice for defendants who would otherwise be stuck in correctional facilities awaiting trial. Lawyers also noted these remote sittings helped reduce adjournments caused by conveyance challenges.

Also, in Nasarawa State, a civil society organization (Public and Private Development Centre) unveiled virtual court facilities in eight local courts with the explicit aim of boosting justice delivery and mitigating trial delays, especially where judicial workload and logistical errors hamper progress. In view of this, several legal commentators, academics, and opinion writers have separately called for wider adoption of virtual court procedures in Nigeria.

They argued that allowing hearings to proceed without physical attendance will minimize the time and resources associated with long travel, especially for parties outside major cities. They further stated that virtual hearing offers the potential to maintain hearing calendars more effectively and reduce unnecessary adjournment.

Analysing the CJN’s call, a legal analyst, Segun Fawole, noted thatJustice Kekere-Ekun’s rationale for this reform is anchored in a series of structural pressures. He listed the structural pressures to include; mounting caseloads across courts of various levels, the complexity of modern litigation involving technology-driven crimes, crossborder commercial disputes, and terrorism-related matters, as well as the need for improved case management, transparency, and predictability in judicial processes.

Call for caution

However a cross-section of legal minds has underscored the need for careful legal framing of remote hearings, noting that existing constitutional provisions particularly regarding public trial requirements under Section 36 are vague on virtual formats.

Convener of Transparent Justce, Comrade Victor Abah, in his analysis, said: “although earlier cases suggested that virtual sittings are not inherently unconstitutional. Clear statutory or constitutional backing would solidify the legitimacy of remote hearings and pre-empt legal challenges”. In his further analysis, Abah suggested a mix of policy, procedural, and technological reforms to support the CJN’s vision.

In his further analysis, Abah suggested a mix of policy, procedural, and technological reforms to support the CJN's vision. "There should be provision for Aa phased approach, beginning with preliminary matters, motions, and administrative hearings moving online first, while reserving complex trials for physical courtrooms until infrastructure improves.

“This strategy balances efficiency gains with procedural integrity and ensures that critical aspects of justice like witness credibility assessments are not compromised. “Also, improving internet connectivity and power supply across judicial divisions is indispensable. To pilot projects and programmes that could be expanded with government and private sector collaboration, ensuring that remote hearings are functional and reliable.

“There is a need for training in digital court procedures, both for practitioners and court staff. Professional associations like the NBA and legal education bodies have already discussed conducting workshops and certification programmes to enhance digital competence among lawyers. “There should be statutory amendments or practice rules that explicitly govern virtual hearing procedures covering admissibility of digital evidence, public access requirements, and data security protocols.

“Such reforms would provide the legal certainty that remote hearings demand and strengthen the judiciary’s authority to conduct them nationwide”, he added. Critics also pointed to Nigeria’s infrastructure deficits such as unreliable electricity, inconsistent internet connectivity in many regions, and uneven access to digital devices as real threats to the effectiveness of remote hearings.

“Virtual hearings promise efficiency and convenience, but without reliable power and internet throughout the country, access will remain uneven,” said an Abujabased legal automation expert. Some defence lawyers, particularly in criminal matters, have equally expressed reservations about remote participation affecting client communication and defence strategy.

“The inability to speak privately with a client during a virtual session, or assess the demeanour of witnesses in person, can compromise effective advocacy,” noted a criminal practitioner, arguing that certain hearings especially trials may not be well-suited for remote platforms. Some legal analysts also raise concerns about data protection and cybersecurity in virtual court systems. According to them, “Without robust safeguards, remote hearings could expose sensitive proceedings to data breaches, hacking attempts, or unauthorised access undermining public confidence in court integrity”.

Lawyers speak

Reacting to this, President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe (SAN), welcomed the CJN’s emphasis on virtual hearings and reinforced that unpredictability in court sittings has long frustrated lawyers and litigants alike. “In many instances, litigants travel long distances, face security risks and spend scarce resources only to discover that the court is not sitting or that their matter is adjourned without adequate reason. “Such experiences undermine public confidence and hinder access to justice. Virtual hearings can mitigate these frustrations and promote more predictable and accessible justice”, Osigwe said.

In his comments, a senior lawyer, Bright Enado, also threw his weight behind the CJN’s call, saying virtual hearings can dramatically cut down travel expenses and time lost waiting for in-court appearances. Enado said: “A litigant who currently travels from Port Harcourt to Lagos for a matter that lasts only a few minutes could instead attend remotely, significantly reducing costs and time spent.

“In many jurisdictions worldwide, courts now use video conferencing and electronic filing as essential parts of their justice systems”. He submitted that fully embracing virtual procedures can help eliminate routine adjournments and accelerate case lifecycles. Also reacting, another senior lawyer, Dauda Itopa Badams said: “the adoption of virtual hearing can help tackle the problem of delayed justice to a large extent, though it is not an absolute solution. “Virtual hearings significantly reduce delays caused by frequent adjournments.

Many court sittings are adjourned due to logistical challenges such as transportation difficulties, security concerns, absence of counsel, or the inability of parties and witnesses to be physically present in court. “By allowing proceedings to take place remotely, virtual hearings ensure that cases proceed as scheduled and unnecessary adjournments are minimized. “They also enhance judicial efficiency and case management.

Courts can conveniently hear and dispose of interlocutory applications, mentions, bail proceedings, adoption of written addresses, and delivery of rulings and judgments through virtual platforms. This enables judges to handle more matters within a shorter period, thereby reducing case backlogs within the Judiciary of Nigeria. “In addition, virtual hearings save time and cost for litigants and legal practitioners.

There should be a mix of policy, procedural, and technological reforms to support CJN’s vision

The reduction in travel time and expenses promotes timely participation in court proceedings and discourages delay tactics often associated with physical appearances. This contributes positively to faster justice delivery. “Virtual hearings further improve access to justice, particularly for litigants in remote areas, witnesses outside the court’s jurisdiction, and persons in custody. The ability to participate remotely removes many procedural delays linked to physical attendance.

“However, the effectiveness of virtual hearings is not total. Challenges such as poor internet connectivity, unreliable power supply, limited technological infrastructure, and uneven digital literacy can impede smooth proceedings. Moreover, cases requiring full trial with examination and cross-examination of witnesses may still necessitate physical hearings to ensure fair hearing and proper assessment of credibility.

“Virtual hearings can substantially reduce delayed justice, especially in procedural and non-contentious matters. When complemented with adequate infrastructure, clear procedural rules, and judicial discipline, they can play a major role in strengthening the speed and efficiency of justice delivery”. In his submissions, a rights activist, Oluwasola Adesina, noted that the CJN’s call marks a pivotal push toward judicial modernization.

“Amid persistent warnings against conflicting orders and political manipulation of courts ahead of the 2027 elections, the CJN emphasized digitization, including virtual hearings, e-filing, and electronic case tracking, as a “core institutional priority” to boost speed, accountability, and public trust. “This comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s judiciary grappling with massive case backlogs, where delays have long eroded confidence in the system, often turning “justice delayed” into “justice denied.”

“One of the most significant ways virtual hearings can tackle delayed justice is by dramatically reducing logistical bottlenecks that plague traditional physical proceedings. “In a country as vast as Nigeria, litigants, lawyers, witnesses, and even judges often face grueling travel across states or regions, compounded by traffic, security issues, and transportation costs. Virtual platforms eliminate these hurdles, allowing hearings to proceed without physical presence, thereby minimizing adjournments due to absences or unforeseen delays.

“Experiences from the COVID-19 era, when courts adopted remote sessions, demonstrated quicker scheduling and fewer postponements, directly accelerating case progression and chipping away at pending dockets that number in the hundreds of thousands. “Furthermore, virtual hearings enhance efficiency in case management by enabling judges to handle multiple matters in a single day without the constraints of courtroom availability or physical transitions between sessions.

This multiplies judicial productivity, particularly for non-complex or interlocutory matters like motions and pre-trial conferences, freeing up in-person slots for trials requiring physical evidence or jury involvement. “Reports from jurisdictions that piloted virtual proceedings post-2020 noted reduced waiting times for litigants and improved adherence to timelines, addressing a core driver of delays: overcrowded court calendars and limited physical infrastructure. When integrated with e-filing and digital records, as the CJN advocates, this creates a seamless workflow that curbs manual errors and lost files, further expediting resolutions.

“Accessibility is another critical dimension where virtual adoption can mitigate delays stemming from geographic and socioeconomic barriers. Rural or remote litigants, who might otherwise abandon cases due to prohibitive travel expenses or insecurity, can participate from home or nearby facilities, ensuring broader inclusion and preventing cases from stalling indefinitely.

“This is especially vital in Nigeria, where prison decongestion efforts have benefited from virtual bail hearings, reducing the awaiting-trial population that contributes to systemic overload. By democratizing access, virtual hearings not only speed up individual cases but also prevent the accumulation of new backlogs from underserved populations.

“That said, the extent of impact is tempered by persistent infrastructural challenges that could undermine these gains if unaddressed. Unreliable electricity, poor internet connectivity—particularly in rural areas—and inadequate digital devices for courts, lawyers, and citizens often disrupt virtual sessions, leading to technical adjournments that ironically perpetuate delays.

Past implementations revealed glitches, dropped connections, and unequal access, highlighting how digital divides exacerbate rather than alleviate injustices for the technologically disadvantaged. “Legal and perceptual hurdles also limit full realization: debates over constitutionality under Section 36’s “public hearing” requirement, though largely resolved in favor of virtual proceedings via practice directions and Supreme Court interpretations, linger in some quarters.

Additionally, assessing witness credibility, demeanor, and evidence authenticity is arguably harder remotely, potentially necessitating hybrid models for complex trials to avoid miscarriages that could prolong appeals and further clog the system. “While virtual hearings offer substantial potential to combat delayed justice—through efficiency, accessibility, and reduced logistics—their effectiveness hinges on robust implementation.

The CJN’s call for expansion, paired with investments in infrastructure, training, and supportive legislation, could transform Nigeria’s judiciary into a more responsive institution. “However, without overcoming digital inequities and integrating safeguards for fair trials, adoption risks being partial, benefiting urban elites while leaving systemic delays intact for the majority. A balanced, nationwide rollout could markedly shorten the path to timely justice, restoring faith in the rule of law”, Adesina said.