Delayed Filings: NGX Suspends Trading In Shares Of Thomas Wyatt

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced the suspension of trading in the shares of Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc, effective Friday, October 31, 2025, following the company’s failure to file its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2025 and Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2025 within the regulatory timelines.

In a notice to Trading License Holders and the investing public, the Exchange stated that the suspension was carried out in line with the provisions of Rule 3.1 of the Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing (Default Filing Rules).

According to the Rule, if an issuer fails to file its accounts by the expiration of the stipulated Cure Period, the Exchange is mandated to take regulatory action, which includes: sending a second filing deficiency notification to the issuer within two business days after the cure period ends; suspending trading in the issuer’s securities; and notifying the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the investing public within 24 hours of the suspension.

The NGX explained that the enforcement action became necessary after Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc failed to comply with the required submission of its financial statements within the prescribed period, despite prior notifications.

“Trading in the shares of Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc (the Company) has been suspended from the facilities of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or The Exchange) effective on Friday, October 31, 2025, for not filing their Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,