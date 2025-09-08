Delayed 2025 Easter Pilgrimage Starts Sept 14 – NCPC

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) will inaugurate the delayed 2025 Easter Pilgrimage exercise on September 14, at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo.

Executive Secretary of the commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, made this known in a statement made available yesterday in Abuja. The statement was signed by Mr Celestine Toruka, Deputy Director and Head of Media and Public Relations, NCPC.

In the statement, Adegbite said, ahead of the official commencement of the delayed 2025 Easter Pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan, the commission has made efforts and taken steps to make it seamless and successful.

Specifically, he said the commission had undertaken an inspection of the pilgrims’ aircraft in Antalya, Turkey, where he was received by the Executive Director of Atlasjet, Mr Serkan Yazicioglu.

He disclosed that Atlasjet is the approved air carrier by the NCPC for the airlift of Nigerian Christian pilgrims for 2025.