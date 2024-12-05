Delay In Convening PDP NEC Meeting Undermining Confidence In Party – BoT

Share

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry at the continued delay in holding the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and said it is undermining the trust and confidence of the people in the party.

The Chairman of the board, Senator Adolphus Wabara, who addressed the meeting on Thursday, challenged the National Working Committee (NWC) to honour its word and convene the NEC meeting without further delay.

“It is with a deep sense of disappointment that I must express the board’s dismay at the continued shifting by the National Working Committee (NWC) in convening a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“We recognise that challenges may arise during governance and administration, but adherence to timelines and commitments is non-negotiable.

“Let us remember that our strength lies in our unity and adherence to democratic principles.

“The NEC serves as a vital platform for decision-making, consultation, and collaboration among all levels of the party’s leadership,” Wabara stated.

The former President of the Senate warned that further delay could exacerbate existing challenges and sow unnecessary discord within the party.

He assured that as the conscience of the party, the BoT will not relent in its efforts to ensure accountability and adherence to the party’s constitution.

“We urge the NWC to rise to the occasion, demonstrating leadership and responsibility by making sure that the time fixed next year February to convene the NEC meeting is adhered to,” he advised.

Wabara also decried the harsh economic policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, stating that the skyrocketing cost of living, coupled with poorly implemented economic reforms, has pushed millions into deeper poverty.

He noted that the promises of economic relief have left families struggling to make ends meet, and advised PDP to rise up to the occasion by offering credible alternatives and amplifying the voices of the suffering masses.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to the values of fairness, equity, and prosperity for all Nigerians.

“Internally, we must put our house in order. I want to use this platform to call for unity among our PDP governors.

“The strength of our party lies in our collective resolve, not in individual pursuits. We cannot afford to let personal ambitions or differences overshadow our shared vision for a better Nigeria,” Wabara further advised.

He called for dialogue, collaboration and a sense of responsibility among PDP members, promising that the BoT will be relentless in seeking for peace and unity in the party.

Wabara said BoT will meet with former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike early next year, in a bid to foster peace in the party.

Share

Please follow and like us: