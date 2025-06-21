Del-York Group Partners With Tribeca Festival To Present The African Film Spotlight

Share

For the love of good storytelling, Del-York Group has announced its partnership with the world-renowned Tribeca Festival to unveil the African Film Spotlight, a premier platform that champions Africa’s cinematic storytelling, cultural ingenuity and creative potential on the global stage.

This groundbreaking initiative is supported by Afreximbank, through its creative arm: CANEX Creations Inc., and co-sponsored by Bank of Industry (Nigeria) and UN Women.

Staged during the 2025 Tribeca Festival in New York City, the African Film Spotlight was themed “Cross-Continental Collaboration & The Power of Partnership.”

The event convened Africa’s most dynamic filmmakers, producers, financiers, and cultural policymakers for robust engagements designed to accelerate investment, stimulate co-productions, and position African cinema as a commercially viable and globally relevant force.

Leading the initiative on behalf of Del-York was Stephanie Linus, celebrated actress, director, and cultural ambassador, who emphasised the platform’s mission to unlock bold, new narratives and deepen international creative ties.

“The African Film Spotlight is a catalyst to reshape Africa’s global creative footprint and fuel enduring, cross-border partnerships,” said Linus.

Adding to the impact of this year’s Tribeca activation was the presence of CANEX Creations Inc., the newly established Afreximbank subsidiary dedicated to investing in Africa’s creative and cultural industries.

At the heart of the festival, CANEX hosted a high-level Deal Room, where dozens of African filmmakers pitched their projects for funding. This landmark engagement reflects Afreximbank’s firm commitment to pipeline financing for African films and content-driven IPs with global potentials.

This historic collaboration at Tribeca not only amplifies African storytelling, but also cements the growing recognition of Africa’s creative economy as a frontier for investment, innovation, and soft power diplomacy.

