Del Piero: Osimhen A Nightmare For Defenders

Alessandro Del Piero has heaped praises on Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen, after the striker’s standout display in Galatasaray’s emphatic 5–2 victory over Juventus.

Although he didn’t score, Osimhen spearheaded the attack superbly, providing two assists and maintaining relentless pressure throughout as Galatasaray stormed to a 5–2 victory over Juventus.

His tireless pressing and sharp tactical awareness unsettled the Bianconeri backline, creating the openings that helped the Turkish champions establish a commanding three-goal aggregate advantage ahead of the return leg in Turin.

Del Piero Praises ‘Frightening’ Osimhen

Alessandro Del Piero admitted after the match that Victor Osimhen’s presence proved overwhelming for his former club, Juventus.

“The very existence of players like Victor Osimhen is frightening… He’s a cold-blooded, high-quality player. He never gives up,” the former Juve captain said, highlighting the striker’s relentless mentality.

READ ALSO:

Del Piero also criticised Juventus’ lack of personality, contrasting their passive approach with the ruthlessness and ambition Osimhen displayed throughout the contest. After a late red card deepened Juventus’ struggles, Osimhen’s leadership helped Galatasaray seal a resounding statement win.

Meanwhile, Osimhen’s stock continues to rise, with speculation about his future refusing to fade. The 27-year-old previously confirmed Juventus’ interest last summer, and reports suggest the Italian giants could return with a fresh bid for one of Europe’s most feared forwards.

Since arriving in Istanbul, Osimhen has been prolific—netting 37 goals last season and spearheading Galatasaray’s push for a place in the Champions League round of 16.