Dejon Releases Hit Single ‘Good Times’

Alternative singer, Jonathan Ogbonna, also known as DeJon, is always in the news for a good reason. The young and talented artist has released his much-awaited single, “Good Times”.

The song was produced by the legendary beat maker Spellz, whose production hits include “Gaga Crazy” by Chuddy K, “My Dear” by Dammy Krane, “Check and Balance” by Burna Boy, “Mummy Mi” by Wizkid, “How Long” by Davido, and “Keys to the City” by Tiwa Savage.

‘Good Times’ is about resilience in life. It’s a song that reminds us that the hard times of life are there to make us stronger and twice as tall. We do not need to cower in the face of difficulties but consider them an opportunity to grow, learn and become better.

Dejon said the song was inspired by his life experiences. “I have a fighting spirit and I have experienced some difficult times that would have broken me, rather I learnt valuable lessons from them which gave me a breakthrough.”

Also in his plan is a collaboration with one of the African best, Wizkid. “I am eying a collaboration with Wizkid. I love his vocal dexterity and musical prowess. The way he integrates Western sounds appeals to me.”

As an alternative singer, Dijon is inspired by the music of Jon Bellion, Jon Legend, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Rema, WizKid, Buju, Davido, and Burna Boy.

The song, “Good Times” is available on all streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, tidal, etc.

Dejon is on Instagram and thread as – Officialdejon, Twitter as – official_dejon, Tik tok as – officialdejon_ and Snap chat as – officialdejon.

