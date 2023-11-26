Deji, Owoyemi Task Nigerians On Patience, Endurance

The President and General Overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ, UACC, Rev. (Dr.) James Bayo Owoyemi, has appealed to Nigerians to fervently pray and believe in God to answer the request in overcoming the tribulation for prosperity. Owoyemi made the appeal just as the paramount ruler, Deji of Akure, Oba (Dr.) Ogunlade Aladelusi, urged Nigerians on utmost support ,patience and endurance with the current administration of President Bola Tinubu to work out required solution and liberate the country from economic setback.

The duo, according to a press release, made available to Sunday Telegraph in AdoEkiti by the UACC Director of media and Publicity, Pastor Paul Erakhifu ikherovba spoke at this year’s UACC convention. The 58th convention held on Monday 13th- Sunday 19th Nov.2023 at UACC convention Ground in Akure, Ondo state capital had the theme : Restoration.”

The General Overseer, while appreciating traditional rulers who graced the event said: “It’s a great thing to have royal fathers in attendance. I have heard positive things about the paramount ruler, what I have seen today has exposed what I have been hearing that he is a man of God. A king who does this would never fall.”

Dr Owoyemi at the convention ground prophesied next year 2024 as a year of empowerment for Nigerians. “Nigeria will be in abundance, there will be turn around and economic prosperity in the country, “ and he urged the people to come to God, “who has all power to solve all problems.” He prayed for all traditional rulers on peaceful terrain in their various domains .

The Deji of Akure commended the cleric on his evangelism and solicited the support of the people for the current administration of President Bola Tinubu ” for viable repositioning of the country ‘, the monarch also urged for prayers in his domain . “It is a prayer that Akure is moving forward, anything given to the church is given to God .

There is an opportunity in Akure for the UACC to expand . The Church would receive all needed and necessary support to grow tremendously in our environment . “Akure is relatively peaceful as a state capital because of prayers. Nigerians should set their minds on Jesus, they should believe in this president, he has started well ,things might be tough, but by the time he finishes, everybody will want him to continue ” the monarch said.