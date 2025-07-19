Deji Of Akure Kicks Against Monarchs Embracing Foreign Religions

The Deji of Akure, the Ondo State capital, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi has criticised traditional rulers, who imbibed Christianity and Islam at the expense of traditional religion.

Oba Aladelusi, who is the immediate past Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in the state, said that since traditional rulers swore an oath to protect and uphold the tradition of their community, it is wrong to abandon it for a foreign religion.

Speaking at a media parley as part of activities to mark his 10th anniversary, Oba Aladelusi said he has sworn an oath to the kingmakers to uphold the culture and tradition of the town and would not deviate from it.

According to him, there are more than 30 deities in the palace and several herbalists and traditional worshippers, who consulted for the Deji.

He said Christians, Muslims, and traditional worshippers worship the same God, and as long as they get answers to their prayers.

Oba Aladelusi said there is a deity known as ‘Esu’ in the palace through whom they prayed to God for answered prayers.

The monarch said he has changed the annual Oyemekun Day to Ulefunta to reflect the traditional importance of the festival.

He said he would not do anything that would undermine the tradition and culture of his community.

Speaking on his coronation anniversary, the monarch thanked the kingmakers, who unanimously elected him and the then governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, who approved the appointment.

On his major challenges, the monarch said he has more than 100 cases that border on the supremacy of monarchs in the Akure-speaking areas of the state. The local governments, he said, included Akure North, South, and Ifedore.

He said: “It is wrong for monarchs in Akure speaking areas to compete with Deji. It is the Deji that installed them.

“It is like me competing with Ooni and Alaafin of Oyo.

“Akure-speaking people must work together to produce the governor. Without unity, Akure cannot be the governor.

“The next governor must come from the Akure-speaking area.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye has slammed monarchs, who jettisoned tradition once they are installed in their respective domains.

Pointedly, the first-class monarch said anyone who does not want to abide by the ancient practices of the traditional institution should not accept being enthroned as king.

The monarch spoke at Akure, the state capital during the colloquium organised for the 10th coronation anniversary of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi.