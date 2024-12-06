Deji, Iralepo In The Eye Of The Storm

Share

There have always been dispute between the Iralepo of Isinkan, Oba Olugbenga Olofin-Adimula and Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo over the celebration of Aheregbe Festival that required the closure of all markets in the kingdom.

History

The Deji of Akure always ordered the closure of markets in observance of the tradition. But the Iralepo of Isinkan had always insisted that his people would not close their markets because his people do not celebrate such festival.

This has led to several clashes between the two traditional rulers. Another contiguous community, Isolo always took side with Isinkan over the closure of markets.

The Osolo of Isolo, Oba Edward Adewole, just like his Isinkan counterpart, had also resisted the closure of markets in his domain. As recent as August there was dispute between the two monarchs over the closure of markets.

The Deji of Akure had ordered the closure of markets as an integral part of the requirement in observing the age-long tradition of the annual Aheregbe Festival.

The monarch had said, “Sequel to this, there shall be no opening of markets, trading or opening of shops under any guise during the festival. Residents, market women and shop owners are kindly enjoined to comply with this directive.

‘‘However, in view of the importance attached to the health sector, only pharmacy shops are exempted from closure during the festival. Notwithstanding, the festival will not in any way restrict both human and vehicular movement.’’

Expectedly, Isinkan people rejected this fiat of the Deji to close markets and shops in their domain. In a statement, the Oloriodo of Isinkan Comrade Samuel Fajana while congratulating the people of Akure over the 2024 Aheregbe Festival, however, extended invitation to the people to come and shop in their domain.

Responding to enquiries over the planned closure of markets in Akure, the apex youth leader stated that “there is no issue there at all. This is Isinkan. That is Akure; two separate communities that used to be small villages in ancient times, but are now seemingly linked together by expansion and civilisation due to proximity.

‘‘Isinkan youths wish their counterparts in Akure a successful celebration. The festival is limited to Akure and its subordinate communities. It does not cross over or extend to Isinkan. Isinkan is a separate community with its traditions and festivals.’’

Although Osolo of Isolo and Iralepo of Isinkan always regarded Deji of Akure as their superior, however, they have always disagreed over some sundry issues including tradition matters and boundaries.

While the Deji of Akure sees himself as paramount ruler of the entire kingdom and could control other monarchs in the kingdom, the other monarchs disagree with him on this score, as they always insist on their freedom and identity.

They have said repeatedly that the three communities have boundaries that may not be visible to visitors but obvious to the dwellers. The recent dispute between Deji of Akure and Iralepo of Isinkan was on the ownership of the land along Ondo Road in the state capital.

On the flip side, the Deji of Akure do not have disagreement with Osolo over land matters.

Land dispute

In the recent dispute, not less than 10 people were said to have been injured when suspected land grabbers armed with dangerous weapons invaded Ajegunle community within the Isinkan community in the Akure South LGA.

In a viral video, some people were seen disrupting the ongoing construction work in the expense of land. They said they should follow them to the palace of Deji of Akure to resolve dispute over the land.

However, they expressed the fear that the workers would return to their site after they would have resolved the dispute.

Family speaks

The Secretary of the families that sold the land to the developers, Mr Akin Akinwumi said the suspected thugs disrupted the ongoing projects in the Ajegunle community and injured workers.

Akinwumi said the land belonged to the families of the late Chief Akin Agbi, Pa Fanibuyan, and Akinwumi and not to the Deji of Akure. He queried the invasion of the palace of Deji of Akure over a land that belonged to their families.

According to him, the Iralepo of Isinkan gave the land to their forefathers, and they have been farming on the land for more than 500 years. His words “This land belongs to us. Our fathers and fathers were farming on the land.

We had jointly done the perimeter survey and layout. We also, in agreement, sold the land to an estate developer, P-One Homes Limited. I was surprised when the developer called to complain of invasion from the palace of the Deji of Akure.

‘‘I began to wonder what Deji’s concern is about the sale of my property or when it becomes a crime to lawfully sell one’s property.

The Iralepo who bequeathed the land to our forefathers did not even disturb us. I think the Deji should be called to order less he drives away investors in the state capital.”

Iralepo

In his reaction to the alleged invasion, the Iralepo of Isinkan, Oba Oluwagbemiga Olofin-Adimula said the matter was reported at his palace. He said the matter had been referred to the Ondo State Police Command for investigation to the bring culprits to book.

The monarch said, “This is not the first time we will be experiencing this type of disruption of peace.

I urged concerned authorities to genuinely intervene before it gets out of hand. The issue of land is civil; anyone who has a claim should go to court, not by moving around with thugs and invading other communities.

This act must be stopped. We are begging before it is too late. “The land in question is at Mile 13/14 Ajegunle, Ondo Road, lsinkan in Akure West LCDA of Ondo State.

Some times in 2016, the late lralepo of lsinkan Oba Olu Ojo as head of the community ceded the land to the sons of lralepo of lsinkan and some principal members of Ajegunle community agreed to do a joint perimeter survey of the whole community land.

‘‘A contract was entered into by the principal member of the community and Mr Kole a surveyor. The perimeter and layout approvals had been issued by relevant government agencies.

The area that the Deji of Akure’s thugs went to cause trouble today belongs to the families of late Chief Akin Agbi, Akinwumi Fanibuyan, Adeyeye and Adekunle; all of Iralepo of lsinkan descendants.

They had disposed it off to an estate development company (P-One) and a valid contract had been executed.’’

Deji

On his part, the Deji of Akure, through his Press Secretary, Mr Michael Adeyeye, said the suspected thugs are not from his palace as insinuated in several quarters.

He, however, said the land in dispute did not belong to Isinkan. The Monarch’s spokesperson said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the Ajegunle community is never part of Isinkan or has any affiliation with Isinkan as claimed.

Also, the Deji never sent any thugs as the palace does not breed such or have any relationship with thugs whatsoever.”

Explaining the side of the Deji of Akure, Adeyeye said, “The palace got the save our soul message from the Ajegunle community leaders and residents that the Iralepo of Isikan hired some miscreants to destroy their crops on the premise that he had sold the land to one developer without the knowledge of the community.

‘‘It was the people that mobilized to stop the wanton destruction of their crops before they called the Deji to call Iralepo to order from illegally taking possession of their farmland.

‘‘It was on this information that the Deji sent some palace staff to invite the developer to come and explain why he would illegally take over people’s land within his domain without going through due process.

‘‘As we speak, the police are already investigating this illegal occupant of the land and their collaborators who made serious malicious damages to the crop and livelihood of the good people of Ajegunle community in Akure.’’

He further noted, ‘‘we believe that the police will do a thorough job and bring the company and their illegal collaborators to book.

The palace wishes to implore all genuine developers to be wary of all these criminals who consistently engage in illegal invasion and sales of land.

All investors should carry out detailed investigation of such land to avoid falling into the hands of swindlers and fraudsters.”

