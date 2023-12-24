Deji Flags Off N3bn FUTA Teaching Hospital

The Chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas and Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi has flagged off the construction of the N3 billion Federal University of Technology, (FUTA) Teaching Hospital.

The monarch who turned the sod of the Teaching Hospital at the weekend said the dream of the town, which hitherto was without a teaching hospital has come to fruition with the completion of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo Teaching Hospital in Akure, and that of FUTA.

The Deji advised the indigenes of Akure South, Ifedore, and Akure North to come together irrespective of political affiliation to help the FUTA Teaching Hospital come to reality.

His words “Let us come together like Ibadan to determine who gets what in Ondo State. We have a common enemy. This project is here to stay. Nobody can relocate this project from Akure. Akure is the only State capital in the whole country without a Teaching Hospital. We are getting two at a time, the state and federal teaching hospitals.”

Oba Aladetoyinbo said that part of the Teaching Hospital would be solely constructed by sons and daughters of Akure Kingdom to support the university, which he said has made the state proud.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Oba Olu Falae, described the day as a red letter day in the life of the community.

Falae said: “Today is a red letter day in the life of this community. This is a very grand development in the life of Akure Kingdom brought about by our father who has been the life of the project. He enabled us to acquire 200 hectares to build this structure.

“I assure the students and management of FUTA that we are friendly people. It is my hope this project will be completed soon. I am building a store. We will ensure the construction work does not stop.”

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Olufemi Oyinsan, disclosed that the groundbreaking is just a prelude to the real launching and fund-raising programme headed by Senator Tayo Alasoadura.

He disclosed that members of the committee were drawn from different communities across Akure North, Akure South, and Ifedore Local governments in the state.

Oyinsan announced that families from the three local councils could pay a minimum of N50 million to get any of the departments in the hospital named after their families.

According to him, some people have started making donations towards the construction including Barrister Muyiwa Adu, who donated 900 bags of cement, and the leader of the I gbo Community in Akure who donated 25 tons of granite.

The Chairman of the Project Committee, Femi Bello said the Teaching Hospital was “designed with best practices in mind. This is the third Teaching Hospital I have ever designed. It is a world-class

The brief given to us by FUTA is what we designed. It has elevators. We have rams. This is just the Phase 1.”

He assured that the N3billion project work would be completed within 24 months.

In her address, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, appreciated Oba Aladetoyinbo and the people of Akure for their support for the varsity and the project.

She said: “Today’s event is part of a long unfolding story. It is, for us as a University, a highly personal story growing out of Akure’s active involvement in the field of education, especially in the development of knowledge and the University.

The Vice-chancellor said the medical village would help students develop their mental resilience and discover the bonds of mutuality that cut across differences of culture, ethnicity, religion, or background.