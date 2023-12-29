Deji-Etiwe: My Parents Didn’t Want Me to Study Theatre Art

Ace film producer, TV contents manager, and the Managing Director, Albasit Communications, Sulayman Deji-Etiwe, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, shares his experience. He also talks about his debut film, Ileke, his thoughts on the industry and other issues

Can you briefly walk us through your experience and background in the field of producing, theatre, and TV content management?

I will say that the journey started right from school, with late Albert Ayanwale. This was in 1982. Then we were part of the contingent that followed the then President Shehu Shagari to Bulgaria Festival. Professionally, I’ll say it was in 1987 that the journey started, at the National Theatre, with a play titled ‘Baba Godwin’, written and directed by Albert Ayanwale.

After that I had an experience with Phillip Isi Igetei. He took us through different aspect of the theatre – dance, singing, production management, producing and so on. Actually, my first degree was in Business and Finance from the Brighton College, London. After that, I did Mass Communication at the Lagos State University (LASU). I wanted to study Theatre Art…

Why did you not do it?

My parents did not want me to study Theatre Arts because they saw it as ‘alarinjo thing’. But seeing my steps in the theatre area, and when they asked me I told them that I want to study Theatre Art, they just bundled me and took me to the UK. They believed that if I don’t see those theatre people, I would change my mind. I did the course, and immediately after my graduation in 1989, I brought the certificate to them and told that I was going back to Nigeria.

They thought I was joking, not knowing that I had saved money for my ticket, and I had actually bought the ticket. So, before they knew I was already in Nigeria. This was in 1989. I wanted to still go ahead and study Theatre Art, but finance became a problem. And there were no part-time courses for theatre art then, so there was no way I could be working and studying theatre art. So, I looked for a course that is very close to theatre art, and that’s why I studied Mass Communication

Where?

Lagos State University (LASU). I graduated in 2007. So, I have two degrees. And I did my masters’ degree in Public Relations and Advertising at the University of Jos. And knowing too well that communications is also related in a way with theatre, that gave me some encouragement, even though I specialized in Public Relations and Advertising. We went through radio, television content advertising. And, I did not stop acting while in school, I was still going to the theatre, doing some productions and so on.

And if you remember, that was where our path crossed. So, I was in LASU, I was doing school productions all to get ends meet. We produced school texts such as ‘Sacrifice’, ‘The gods are not to blame’, and others under the production company, FADET Communications. I later came up with Albasit Communications. Albasit is an Arabic word which means ‘The Provider’. And because I didn’t want to use Provider Communications, so I decided to use Albasit Communications. That’s how the name came about.

And to the glory of God, it was during the period when the video films came in. I have had experiences in different radio and TV con- tents. For instance, I was in NTA children programme, Tales By Moonlight, ‘Check- mate’ by Amaka Igwe. I was involved in radio drama series by African Radio Drama Association (ARDA) and others. I have also produced radio drama such as ‘Taxi Driver’. I co-produced ‘Mr & Mrs’ with Makinde Adeniran for Tajudeen Adepetu. So, that’s how the journey began.

And, today?

We are still in the industry. I just finished a production. My target audience is students. It is a film titled ‘Tomorrow is Now’. It is to address the issue of drug addict in the schools. Before now, I have produced films such as Ileke, Awerejaiye, Afara Oyin, Just like Jude. I was the production manager for Spiders, Dear Mother, Gbajumo Osere, Eto Adedoyin, Yoruba Lasa, etc. Ileke was my first film.

What is the idea behind Ileke?

I discovered that we are losing our cultural values and heritage. That was what actually inspired it. ‘Ileke’ is a story about our traditional background; how we ignore it to embrace what the Colonial masters came and sold to us. After some- time, the person (the protagonist) realises that everywhere she went to, even in the church that shew went to, they told her that there is a tradition that she had left behind and that if she does not go back to that tradition she cannot have a settled home. That’s the story about ‘Ileke’.

Was it successful in terms of patronage?

It was a bomb-blast for us, both financially and otherwise, and that was what brought me to limelight as a film producer, because virtually all the marketers were actually bidding for it then. They wanted the right to market of sell the film. Unlike the usual way that people would go and be begging them. They heard the story from the Censors Board, and they got my contact and started calling me.

Your film after Ileke was Awerejaiye. Would you say that ‘Awerejaiye’ was also successful like ‘Ileke’?

It is basically a religious film. ‘Awerejaiye is a small child who embraced Islam. The father happens to be a traditionalist, and thought that the boy would embrace his own beliefs, but unfortunately for him, the child embraced Islam. And at the end of the day, converted the father to accept Islam. Anta Laniyan directed it.

What are the key skills and qualities necessary for successfully managing and producing theatre and TV content?

Theatre is show business (showbiz), and a lot of us only focus on the theatre and forget about the business aspect of it. You need to know the business aspect if you want to be successful as a theatre producer. But it is the other way round for most people; they only think about the show, and forget the business. So, that skill of business is very necessary if you want to do show business. That’s where we are lacking today in the industry.

We need to make the theatre dynamic to attract people to come in. First, you must have the passion, because without it you cannot get the necessary skills. Education is another thing, especially on the practical aspect. And that’s why I love what’s happening in the universities today. They’ll tell you ‘Gown and Town’, because they realised that what they teach in school, when it comes to practical it is a different thing. So, these are the skills required to be successful in this theatre business.

Can you share your thoughts on the future of theatre and TV content production, and what role you see yourself playing in that future?

The industry is very big, and it is big enough for people to fly together in it. One of our challenges is that people, for selfish reasons, they are not ready to collaborate. For instance, I have a good script that I want to execute, there are a lot of things required to make it. I don’t have the financial backup to produce it. Instead of me to seek for collaborations with other producers, I want to do it alone because I want to get the credit alone. And in the process of doing that, we mess up a good script. And we need a lot of collaborations.

How would you rate the Arts and Culture Sector in 2023?

I will say fair, because when you look at how many people came out successfully this year, you can count them. The economy of the country really affected so many people. When you weigh those who benefited and those who did not you will see that the gap is very wide. Yes, there were a lot of productions, but what is the percentage of successful productions in 2023? You will discover that only a few.

What advice would you give to other actors who are considering a career in filmmaking?

Be focused and believe in their skills. Get the required skills to be successful in their chosen profession, and don’t just do show for show sake. But do show and business (showbiz).

You started as an actor, what happened to that part of you. Have stopped completely?

We all cannot be on stage, we all cannot be acting. You see, the problem we have is that everybody wants to act because it is those actors that people know. Those that make the actors, they don’t know them. That’s why we have too many rushing to be actors. To answer your question, I will say for now, I have put acting aside.

What future projects or collaborations are you planning, and can you give us a glimpse into what audiences can expect from you next?

My film ‘Tomorrow Is Now’. It will be released first quarter of next year by God’s grace. We’re collaborating with state governments and schools. We’re also looking at producing a tv serial and a stage play – a total theatre package.

Who are your role models?

Ben Tomoloju, late Phillip Is Ligeti and Tade Adekunle. These are my role models.

How do you unwind?

Going for shows…

What kind of shows?

Theatre shows.

What genre of music is your favourite?

Religious music.

You mean, you don’t listen to highlife, reggae and others?

I do listen to them. But you said my favourite music, which is religious music.