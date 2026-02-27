Deji Esan Champions Structured, Evidence-Led Breast Surgery In Nigeria

Breast surgery remains one of the most requested cosmetic procedures within Nigeria’s expanding aesthetic medicine sector, as increased patient awareness continues to reshape consultation standards.

Medical professionals across the country report that individuals seeking breast augmentation are now raising more detailed questions regarding implant safety, durability, long-term monitoring, and proportional balance.

As a result, consultations are evolving beyond size selection to include structured anatomical evaluation and risk discussion.

In Lagos, Dr. Deji Esan of Indigo Medical Aesthetics has implemented a consultation framework that prioritizes clinical assessment before aesthetic preference.

According to the surgeon, breast augmentation planning begins with detailed measurement of the chest wall and surrounding tissue rather than immediate discussions about implant volume.

“Chest width sets spacing,” Dr. Esan said. “Implant base alignment must match the patient’s natural frame. If that alignment is ignored, the result can appear artificial or disproportionate.”

He noted that several anatomical factors influence surgical outcomes, including tissue thickness, skin elasticity, and the natural breast footprint.

These measurements guide decisions on implant base diameter and projection. Implant placement, whether subglandular or submuscular, is determined by tissue coverage, anatomical suitability, and patient lifestyle considerations.

“Proportion matters more than volume,” he said. “A well planned moderate implant often produces a more natural and stable result than simply choosing a larger size.”

Consultations also include discussions regarding implant integrity and long-term monitoring. Silicone implants, which are engineered to retain material within surrounding scar tissue in the event of structural compromise, may experience what is known as silent rupture.

Silent rupture, a condition in which implant damage occurs without obvious physical symptoms, can only be confirmed through imaging.

“Silent rupture is possible,” Dr. Esan noted. “Patients may not feel discomfort. Routine imaging confirms implant condition and allows early detection before complications develop.”

Postoperative follow-up protocols form part of the surgical process. Patients are advised on recommended imaging timelines and warning signs that require medical evaluation.

Surgeons within the field maintain that structured monitoring is a core component of responsible breast surgery practice.

“Breast surgery requires ongoing attention,” he said. “Monitoring protects patients and preserves results over time.”

Consultations further address patient motivation and expectation management. Practitioners report that common reasons for seeking augmentation include post-pregnancy volume loss, asymmetry correction, and proportional balance following weight changes.

Medical professionals indicate that outcome satisfaction is closely linked to realistic planning and clear communication prior to surgery.

“When expectations are realistic, satisfaction improves,” Dr. Esan said. “Education before surgery is just as important as technique during surgery.”

As Nigeria’s aesthetic medicine sector continues to mature, structured consultation models and expanded patient education are increasingly influencing clinical standards.

Surgeons report that discussions now extend beyond cosmetic objectives to include anatomical limitations, implant performance over time, and long-term care planning.

Within this evolving landscape, practitioners such as Dr. Esan maintain that precise measurement, proportional planning, and consistent postoperative monitoring remain central to modern breast augmentation practice in Nigeria.