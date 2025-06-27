Deji Confers Asiwaju Title On NDDC Executive Director

The Deji of Akure, the Ondo State capital, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi has conferred the title of Asiwaju on a former Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) and Executive Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon Ifedayo Abegunde.

Oba Aladelusi said Abegunde and his wife were conferred with the titles of Asiwaju and Yeye Asiwaju for their contribution to the development of the town and the state when he served as a member of the House of Representatives and Secretary to the State Government.

The first-class monarch said Abegunde has been performing the role of a leader from time immemorial. He said the previous leaders (Asiwaju) of the town have served as SSG. They included Late Wumi Adegbonmire and Prof Olu Agbi.

The monarch advised the new leader of the town to use his position to bring development to the town and unite all the Indigenes irrespective of social status and political affiliations.

In his response, Abegunde thanked the monarch for conferring on him the chieftaincy title. He promised to bring development to the town and help the monarch unite the people.

The former lawmaker said he would continue to do good for the people of Akure, the state capital, and for the Akure-speaking people, irrespective of social status and affiliations, saying he has become the father to all with his new chieftaincy title.

His words “When it comes to the issue of Akureland, we do not play politics. As the Asiwaju, I will support the Kabiyesi and people of Akure.

I will continue to look for what is good for Akure and ask Akure to support me for what is good for Akure.”