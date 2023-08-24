Deji Closes Markets For Traditional Festival In Ondo

…Lawyer wants govt to limit festival to king’s market

The Deji of Akure and the Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Monarchs, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade has directed the closure of markets in Akure, the State capital for the celebration of the annual Aheregbe festival.

The Monarch in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Michael Adeyeye said the closure became imperative as part of the requirements for observing the age-long tradition of the annual Aheregbe Festival.

The Paramount Ruler in a statement said “The Palace of the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom wishes to notify the residents of Akure and its environment that all markets and shops in Akure will be shut on Friday 25th August 2023

“It is important to emphasize that there shall be no trading or opening of shops under any guise during the festival. Residents, market women, and shop owners are kindly enjoined to comply with this directive.

“However, only pharmacy shops and patent medicine stores are exempted from the closure of their shops during the festival. Moreover, the festival will not in any way restrict both human and vehicular movement.”

However, a human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Emmanuel Emodamori said the government must limit the celebration of the Aheregbe’s festival to the Oba’s market in compliance with the State Executive Council decision.

Emodamori in a letter to the Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa said the State Executive Council decision was taken last year during the celebration that almost led to the breakdown of law and order.

His words “Exactly one year ago, precisely on 24th August 2022, the Ondo State Executive Council met and thereafter addressed the people of Ondo State on some far–reaching decisions said to have been taken in its meeting in the interest of the State, chief amongst which were some chieftaincy reforms and the ban on Traditional Rulers in Ondo State from arbitrary closure of markets whilst celebrating festivals, without or except with the prior approval of the Governor. Even when such approvals are to be given, it

has to be strictly limited to Obas’ Market.

“The Hon. Attorney-General of Ondo State, Sir Charles Titiloye, and the Commissioner for Information, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, jointly

addressed the press on behalf of the State Executive Council on those resolutions. I still have the video clip of that address.

“Coincidentally and ironically, today, 24th August 2023, exactly one year thereafter, a public statement was issued by one Michael Adeyeye as the Chief Press Secretary to the Deji of Akure, ‘directing’ that all markets and shops in Akure and its environs shall be closed on Friday, 25th August 2023, to observe what the statement calls “Aheregbe Festival.”

Your Excellency would agree with me that the common man, particularly the market men and women in Nigeria, are already economically suffocated and gasping for breath. They are just struggling to survive on their daily incomes.

“For anyone to order the closure of markets and shops in these challenging times, in the name of a festival which may not add any value to the people, is inhumane and a gross violation of the right to livelihood of our people.

“Most importantly, the ‘directive’ to close all markets and Shops is prima facia, an affront to the well-publicized existing order, directive, or resolution

of the State Executive Council.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am a Prince, and I have enormous respect for positive traditions and customs, but not those repugnant to natural justice, equity, and good conscience, or those aggravating the economic calamity of our people.

“I am therefore sure that the people of Ondo State, particularly the residents of Akure, would need to know whether Your Excellency approved His Royal Majesty, the Deji Of Akure to close markets in Akure and its environs, and/or why such approval (if any) is not limited to the Obas’ market is in line with the extant 24th August 2022 decision of the State Executive Council.

“If no approval was granted to the highly revered Kabiyesi to ‘order’ the closure of “all markets in Akure and its environs” as contained in the press statement issued by the Palace, then I am calling on Your Excellency to immediately assert the integrity, authority, and sovereignty of the State

Government by enforcing the 24th August 2022 State Executive Council Resolution on closure of markets during festivals in Ondo State.”