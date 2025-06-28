Prominent Nigerian activist and human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has softened his stance on the recent reconciliation between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Adeyanju, who had initially warned that the truce could be facilitated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu might not endure, has now expressed cautious optimism following a recent show of unity among the key political actors.

The shift comes after Governor Fubara and the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, were spotted in Rumuepirikom on Saturday, attending the funeral of Wike’s late uncle, Elder Temple Omezurike Onuoha.

Their joint appearance alongside Wike was seen by many as a strong symbol of reconciliation.

In a post shared on his verified Facebook page shortly after a video of the event went viral, Adeyanju acknowledged that he might have misjudged the situation.

“I might be wrong this time around about Wike. I hope the peace lasts,” he wrote.

“There’s nothing personal about anyone, just expressing my views about topical issues in the country. I wish them well in their new godfather-godson relationship.”

This latest development marks a potential turning point in Rivers State politics, which has been marred in recent months by a power tussle between the state governor and his predecessor, now the FCT Minister.

The political feud had sparked concerns over governance stability in one of Nigeria’s most economically vital states.

Observers note that Adeyanju’s softened stance may reflect a broader public sentiment that the ongoing rapprochement could bring lasting peace, provided mutual respect and political maturity prevail.