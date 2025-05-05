Deji Adeyanju Queries Femi Falana’s Silence On Verydarkman’s Arrest

Share

The legal representative of controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, Deji Adeyanju, has questioned the silence of human rights activist, Femi Falana.

New Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan was recently arrested by security operatives in Abuja, with a recent report accusing the involvement of renowned gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, in the arrest.

In a recent Facebook post, Deji Adeyanju questioned why Femi Falana remains silent on Verydarkman’s arrest.

Speaking further, he cited a similar incident under the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, he stated that he was the first individual to speak up after the boy who led people to attack him was arrested by security operatives.

He said; “Our revered leader and mentor, Femi Falana SAN yet to condemn the arrest of VDM. Interesting times indeed! When the boy that lead people to attack me under Buhari became a victim under the same Buhari and was arrested, I was the first person to condemn it”.

